Mississippi State Football Countdown: Previewing the Bulldogs' Four Non-Conference Opponents

Mississippi State football has an extremely difficult schedule this season, and even non-conference opponents could put up a tough fight.

Most SEC teams incorporate games against out-of-conference programs into the schedule in the first few weeks of the season, with one matchup usually set for later in the year. MSU will face off against programs that are not in the SEC in much of September before diving into a grueling stretch of conference play. Although not all of these opponents are extremely familiar to the Bulldogs, many of them have given the program a tough time on occasion in the past.

Here is a brief preview of the four non-conference opponents that the Bulldogs will face in 2022.

Memphis

It's hard to forget the officiating error that occurred in last season's matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers, especially when Memphis ultimately went on to win the game by just two points. Mississippi State will be playing with a chip on its shoulder this season and should be well prepared for the season-opening matchup at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs' offense has enough power and experience to handle a Memphis defense that has struggled as of late, but a true battle is likely to ensue between the Tigers' electric offense and some veteran MSU defenders.

Arizona

Arizona has not been the most successful team in this decade: the program went winless in 2020 and finished with a dismal 1-11 record last season. The only win of the season came against California, but the Wildcats were very inconsistent the rest of the way. All around, the team has had very few bright spots. It's doubtful that much has changed within the program in just one offseason, but that doesn't mean that the Power 5 team should be overlooked by Mississippi State. Unlike in other matchups, the Bulldogs will feel some physical effects of a big change in time zone and an unusually late kickoff.

Bowling Green

Bowling Green was once a formidable opponent in the Mid-American Conference, but the Falcons have slipped some over the last few years. Things could be looking up some this season, as they will be seeing some key returners on both offense and defense that might help the program move in a positive direction. Mississippi State knocked off Bowling Green by a score of 21-20 in 2013, but this year's contest shouldn't be quite as close if the Bulldogs have truly improved.

East Tennessee State

It's common for the Bulldogs to face off against a small FCS opponent on the Saturday before the Egg Bowl, mainly because of the quick turnaround between the two games. East Tennessee State will be the team that travels to Starkville this season. The Buccaneers posted an impressive 11-2 record last season -- even knocking off Vanderbilt -- and were a force to be reckoned with among some of the nation's smaller universities. However, facing Mississippi State late in the season will be a difficult task for the Bucs, and it will more than likely end in the Bulldogs' favor.