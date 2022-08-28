Mississippi State Football Countdown: Top Seven Plays from 2021 Season

Mississippi State saw plenty of promise on both offense and defense in 2021 and is looking to carry that into this season.

The Bulldogs finished with a 7-6 record on the year and lost to Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. They had some outstanding moments from the season as well. The countless playmakers within the program helped lead their team to nail-biting comebacks and unprecedented upsets.

Here are the top seven plays on both sides of the ball from Mississippi State's 2021 season.

7. Jett Johnson notches a momentum-changing fumble against Kentucky.

It took Kentucky jumping out to a 10-0 lead over Mississippi State for the Bulldogs to kick it in gear. The two teams battled hard, with MSU eventually claiming a 17-10 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Wildcats got the ball back and were looking to move down the field, but a fumble was recovered by linebacker Johnson at Kentucky's 22-yard line. Mississippi State benefitted from great field position and went on to score and extend its lead to 14 points.

6. Randy Charlton and Tyrus Wheat keep momentum on the Bulldogs' side in victory at Auburn.

At one point during MSU's matchup with Auburn, the Tigers held a 28-3 lead. The Bulldogs battled back after halftime and eventually overcame the 25-point deficit, maintaining a 43-34 lead heading into the final three minutes of action. Auburn got the ball back and had the chance to move down the field in hopes of creating some magic of its own, but Charlton and Wheat would not allow that. Charlton sacked quarterback TJ Finley to force a fumble, and Wheat secured the loose ball. The Bulldogs were able to run the clock out and walk off the field victorious.

5. Rogers and Jaden Walley connect for a go-ahead touchdown against Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs found themselves down by 20 points against Louisiana Tech in the fourth quarter of their season-opening game. The team rallied back in front of its home crowd by scoring two quick touchdowns and holding Tech defensively. The winning play came as Rogers completed a 15-yard pass to Walley with less than four minutes remaining to tie the game at 34 apiece before kicker Brandon Ruiz nailed the extra point to give his team the one-point lead and ultimate victory.

4. Freshman Rara Thomas shines with a long touchdown against Kentucky.

Despite being a rookie, wide receiver Thomas had no trouble standing out against No. 12 Kentucky. The freshman breakthrough athlete recorded a 25-yard touchdown against the Wildcats and helped his Bulldogs extend their lead to 31-10. His second-ever collegiate touchdown could not have come at a better time, as it gave Mississippi State a comfortable lead against a formidable opponent.

3. A late safety leads Mississippi State to victory over No. 15 Texas A&M.

A week after losing to LSU in its SEC opener, Mississippi State had a huge win against a ranked Texas A&M team. Although the Bulldogs fared incredibly well offensively, a late play on defense solidified the team's victory. Nathan Pickering forced the safety against the Aggies with just two minutes on the clock, and the two points helped State to a 26-24 lead. The huge defensive score gave Mississippi State the football and made it impossible for A&M to win with a field goal if the Aggies were to get the ball back.

2. Tulu Griffin becomes untouchable on a kick return against NC State.

Griffin, one of Mississippi State's top kick returners, had the best special teams play of the season against NC State. The speedster returned the Wolfpack's opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a lead just 13 seconds into the matchup. MSU went on to win the game by a score of 24-10.

1. Rogers connects with Malik Heath to solidify a comeback victory against Auburn.

Mississippi State's huge defensive play to prevent Auburn from trying for a comeback of its own was huge, but Rogers' touchdown pass to put the game nearly out of reach for the Tigers was even bigger. The Bulldogs had battled back to a 36-28 lead and needed just one more score to maintain a sizable lead. Rogers connected with former MSU wide receiver Heath for a 6-yard touchdown with a little more than five minutes remaining. The comeback was solidified, and Mississippi State became bowl eligible for the 12th-straight year.