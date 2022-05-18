Former Mississippi State football quarterback Dak Prescott has quickly become one of the best at the position since he was originally selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft at pick No. 135 overall.

That's shown up several ways both on tape and on the stat sheet. According to Pro Football Focus, Prescott currently leads all active NFL quarterbacks in games with 400 or more passing yards, totaling five performances that fit the bill since 2020. That puts him ahead of other highly respected signal-callers like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, both of which total four games in which they passed for 400+ yards since 2020.

Prescott also leads many other categories among active NFL quarterbacks. When it comes to the NFC East, Prescott currently leads in all major statistical categories, putting a good bit of separation between himself and the rest of the division's passers.

Another statistic to look at is the fact Dallas is 31-3 when Prescott posts a passer rating of 100.0 or more. Needless to say, having a healthy Prescott at the helm is important to just how high of a ceiling the Cowboys can reach and will undoubtedly play a role into whether or not this team can be a postseason contender.

Even though the Cowboys lost wide receiver Amari Cooper in the offseason, Prescott still has many talented targets to throw to like CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, combined with a talented offensive line. As long as Prescott remains upright for the entirety of the season, this will not be the last time you see him leading a major category among the best of the best in the NFL.

The quarterback gets his first chance to continue making his mark when the Cowboys open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.