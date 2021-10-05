What Mississippi State's Win Means for the Air Raid Offense

October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

What Mississippi State's Big Win Over Texas A&M Means for the Air Raid Offense

Mike Leach showed how potent his offense can be in Saturday's 26-22 victory over Texas A&M.
Author:
Publish date:

The success of Mike Leach's Air Raid offense played a huge role in Mississippi State's 26-22 victory over Texas A&M.

After the Bulldogs struggled in the opening game of the season against Louisiana Tech and dropped close games to Memphis and LSU, several fans voiced their criticism of Leach's scheme -- with the thought the Air Raid couldn't work in the SEC being one of the most popular comments.

On Saturday, Leach and quarterback Will Rogers silenced those critics with an outstanding offensive performance that showed that the Air Raid could be successful -- as it has been time and time again at programs across the nation.

Rogers finished the game with 408 passing yards, averaging 102 yards per quarter. He posted 78% completion percentage, which is high for any quarterback, but becomes even more impressive when it's taken into account the level of competition that Mississippi State was up against at Kyle Field. This Aggies team was a playoff contender less than two weeks ago. 

Rogers completed passes to nine different receivers, which were rotated in and out as the game progressed, which clearly factored into overwhelming an opposing defense that couldn't come up with an answer. For the better part of the game, it looked like MSU was scoring at will.

Most passes were not long shots downfield, but the short passes were thrown in ideal locations that allowed the receivers to run and accumulate more yardage. Mississippi State averaged 5.8 yards per play -- slightly more than Texas A&M's 5.7 yards per play -- simply because of good play calling by Leach and equally solid decision-making by Rogers. 

Saturday's game was Leach's biggest victory so far as a Bulldog this season, and the win itself spoke volumes about just how dangerous this Air Raid offense can be when executed well and showed that Rogers is a legitimate SEC quarterback who can operate the way the system (and the big dogs) call for.

As the team heads into an open date before facing Alabama, it looks as though this team has finally had its true breakthrough.

USATSI_16881671
Football

What Mississippi State's Win Means for the Air Raid Offense

1 minute ago
USATSI_16880074
Football

Three Areas of Improvement for Mississippi State as Bulldogs Face Alabama After Open Date

1 hour ago
USATSI_16885044
Football

Dak is Back: Cowboys QB Hasn't Missed a Beat Since Returning From Injury, Leads Dallas to Commanding Victory Over Carolina Panthers

9 hours ago
USATSI_16879416
Football

Mississippi State, Other Air Raid Teams Across the Country Record Statement Weekend

11 hours ago
USATSI_16881673
Football

Bulldogs Earn Several Votes in Latest AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Texas A&M

13 hours ago
USATSI_16780426
Football

Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named to Davey O'Brien Great 8

19 hours ago
USATSI_16825209
Football

Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

20 hours ago
USATSI_16881676
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named Manning Award Star of the Week

23 hours ago