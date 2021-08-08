Mississippi State Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/07/2021

Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Mississippi State Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett Post-Practice Presser, 08/07/2021

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett met with the media following Saturday's practice.
Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett met with the media following Saturday's practice.

Mississippi State's second practice of 2021 fall camp is in the books.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett met with the media to discuss what he's seen out of the defense and fielded questions on a variety of topics.

"The first two days are just helmets... you really just get to see them run around, see how good of shape they're in or not in coming out of the summer," Arnett told reporters. "A lot of assignment work. We'll evaluate them here as football players as we put pads on."

Watch below for more from Arnett on the team post-practice:

