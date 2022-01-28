Mississippi State Reportedly Loses Another DL to the Transfer Portal

Mississippi State reportedly lost one of its defensive linemen to the transfer portal this week.

Mississippi State football has lost a handful of players this offseason between both the 2022 NFL Draft and the NCAA transfer portal, with one of the latest of those reportedly being defensive end Izuchukwu King Ani.

The news was originally reported by Steve Robertson of 247Sports, who announced that King Ani had entered the portal.

King Ani saw limited actions for the Bulldogs in 2021, appearing in three games and recording one tackle against Tennessee State on Nov. 20. After a successful high school career in Nashville, Tennessee, King Ani was a four-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 24 defensive end and the No. 12 overall prospect in the state of Tennessee in the class of 2019.

He joins a list of Mississippi State transfers that includes safety Londyn Craft, linebacker Aaron Brule, wide receiver Malik Heath, kicker Nolan McCord, edge rusher Aaron Odom and quarterback Jack Abraham, among others.