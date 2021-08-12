Watch: Bulldogs Defensive Line Coach Jeff Phelps Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/11/2021

Mississippi State football wrapped up its sixth practice of 2021 fall camp on Wednesday afternoon.

We've seen some good things out of the Bulldogs defense to this point, and part of that is credit to defensive line coach Jeff Phelps.

Phelps answered questions from reporters on a host of topics after practice, including the depth across the defensive line as a whole.

"They're a great group," Phelps said. "(Jaden) Crumedy and Cam Young have really stepped up with their leadership and we need that with Kobe (Jones) and Marquiss (Spencer) being gone and they've done a great job through the spring and the offseason... we've got a lot of depth and hopefully we can stay healthy because that's obviously a big part of it. If we can stay healthy and have an opportunity to rotate guys in, get some of those younger guys a little bit of experience also... I think we've got a chance to be pretty decent."

Speaking specifically on defensive lineman Nathan Pickering, Phelps says he's working on his consistency.

"Missed a little bit last year and so it's great to have him back," Phelps said. "He's very athletic, he's strong... but we're looking for that consistency. To see him play at his highest level on each and every snap."

Watch below to hear everything Phelps had to say on Wednesday: