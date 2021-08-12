Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Watch: Mississippi State Defensive Line Coach Jeff Phelps Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/11/2021

Phelps met with the media following Wednesday's practice.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State football wrapped up its sixth practice of 2021 fall camp on Wednesday afternoon.

We've seen some good things out of the Bulldogs defense to this point, and part of that is credit to defensive line coach Jeff Phelps.

Phelps answered questions from reporters on a host of topics after practice, including the depth across the defensive line as a whole.

"They're a great group," Phelps said. "(Jaden) Crumedy and Cam Young have really stepped up with their leadership and we need that with Kobe (Jones) and Marquiss (Spencer) being gone and they've done a great job through the spring and the offseason... we've got a lot of depth and hopefully we can stay healthy because that's obviously a big part of it. If we can stay healthy and have an opportunity to rotate guys in, get some of those younger guys a little bit of experience also... I think we've got a chance to be pretty decent." 

Speaking specifically on defensive lineman Nathan Pickering, Phelps says he's working on his consistency.

"Missed a little bit last year and so it's great to have him back," Phelps said. "He's very athletic, he's strong... but we're looking for that consistency. To see him play at his highest level on each and every snap."

Watch below to hear everything Phelps had to say on Wednesday:

USATSI_9769197
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Defensive Line Coach Jeff Phelps Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/11/2021

USATSI_13549080 (1)
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Associate Head Coach Tony Hughes Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/11/2021

USATSI_15393835
Football

Season Outlook: What Will 2021 Look Like For Former Bulldogs DE Montez Sweat?

PLAYERS_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081021_XOS
Football

Bulldogs RB Dillon Johnson, RB Jo'quavious Marks, S Fred Peters, S Jalen Green Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

WASHINGTON_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081021_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Safeties Coach Jason Washington Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

MELE_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081021_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs RBs Coach Eric Mele Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

Photo Credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Football

'Streaky' Bulldogs Continue to Aim for Improvement Heading into Fifth Practice of Fall Camp

USATSI_13501450 (1)
Football

Former Bulldogs Quarterback Tommy Stevens Waived After Signing With Third NFL Team