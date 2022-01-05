Mississippi State DL Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    Mississippi State DL Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Mississippi State has reportedly lost a member of its defense to the transfer portal.

    Mississippi State defensive lineman Aaron Odom entered the transfer portal earlier this week according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Odom registered 17 tackles and three sacks on the 2021 season.

    The 6-foot-3. 275-pound redshirt senior appeared in 28 games for the Bulldogs, starting a pair of contests in 2020 (appearing in 11 games) and recording 17 tackles two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery that season.

    Odom has one season of eligibility remaining in his college football career -- it will be interesting to see where he lands and what kind of role he's able to carve out for himself at his next destination.

    He is the sixth Bulldog to enter the transfer portal this offseason and joins safety Londyn Craft, safety Janari Dean, linebacker Rodney Groce, linebacker Aaron Brule and defensive lineman Armondous Cooley.

