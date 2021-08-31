Bulldogs Release Depth Chart for 2021 Season Opener vs. LA Tech

Mississippi State released its first depth chart of the 2021 college football season on Monday.

Mississippi State football opens the season on Sept. 4 when the LA Tech Bulldogs travel to Davis Wade Stadium, and the depth chart for the event is set.

The Bulldogs released their first chart of the 2021 college football season Monday, with an interesting "or" between sophomore Will Rogers and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich at the quarterback position.

This means that, technically speaking, Lovertich and Rogers are still competition as the game approaches, though it's not unusual for coaches to sometimes not name a sure starter publicly in situations like these.

Regardless, it's difficult to picture a scenario in which Rogers, who Leach said Wednesday would get the starting nod "if we were to play today" because he's been more consistent.

Here's a look at the complete depth chart:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Will Rogers

OR

Chance Lovertich

Running back

Jo'quavious Marks

OR

Dillon Johnson

Wide receiver (X)

Malik Heath

Lideatrick Griffin

Wide receiver (H)

Jamire Calvin

Rufus Harvey

Left tackle

Charles Cross

Nick Jones

Left guard

Kameron Jones

Cole Smith

Center

LaQuinston Sharp

Cole Smith

Right guard

Kwatrivous Johnson

Cordavien Suggs

Right tackle

Scott Lashley

Albert Reese IV

Wide receiver (Y)

Austin Williams

OR

Jaden Walley

Christian Ford

Wide receiver (Z)

Makai Polk

Caleb Ducking

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Randy Charlton

De'Monte Russell

Nose guard

Cameron Young

Nathan Pickering

Defensive tackle

Jaden Crumedy

Jack Harris

Sam linebacker

Tyrus Wheat

Sherman Timbs

OR

Rodney Groce Jr.

Mike linebacker

Nathaniel Watson

DeShawn Page

Will linebacker

Aaron Brule

Jett Johnson

Cornerback

Martin Emerson

Decamerion Richardson

Cornerback

Emmanuel Forbes

Esaias Furdge

Free safety

Collin Duncan

Jay Jimison

Strong safety

Jalen Green

Dylan Lawrence

Bulldog

Fred Peters

Shawn Preston Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Brandon Ruiz

Nolan McCord

Punter

Tucker Day

OR

Archer Trafford

Kickoff specialist

Brandon Ruiz

Scott Goodman

Kick returner

Lideatrick Griffin

Jo'quavious Marks

Punt returner

Austin Williams

Emmanuel Forbes

Long snapper

Hayes Hammond

OR

Colby Cox

Holder

Tucker Day