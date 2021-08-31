Bulldogs Release Depth Chart for 2021 Season Opener vs. LA Tech

Mississippi State Football Releases Depth Chart for 2021 Season Opener vs. LA Tech
Mississippi State football opens the season on Sept. 4 when the LA Tech Bulldogs travel to Davis Wade Stadium, and the depth chart for the event is set.
The Bulldogs released their first chart of the 2021 college football season Monday, with an interesting "or" between sophomore Will Rogers and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich at the quarterback position.
This means that, technically speaking, Lovertich and Rogers are still competition as the game approaches, though it's not unusual for coaches to sometimes not name a sure starter publicly in situations like these.
Regardless, it's difficult to picture a scenario in which Rogers, who Leach said Wednesday would get the starting nod "if we were to play today" because he's been more consistent.
Here's a look at the complete depth chart:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Will Rogers
OR
Chance Lovertich
Running back
Jo'quavious Marks
OR
Dillon Johnson
Wide receiver (X)
Malik Heath
Lideatrick Griffin
Wide receiver (H)
Jamire Calvin
Rufus Harvey
Left tackle
Charles Cross
Nick Jones
Left guard
Kameron Jones
Cole Smith
Center
LaQuinston Sharp
Cole Smith
Right guard
Kwatrivous Johnson
Cordavien Suggs
Right tackle
Scott Lashley
Albert Reese IV
Wide receiver (Y)
Austin Williams
OR
Jaden Walley
Christian Ford
Wide receiver (Z)
Makai Polk
Caleb Ducking
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Randy Charlton
De'Monte Russell
Nose guard
Cameron Young
Nathan Pickering
Defensive tackle
Jaden Crumedy
Jack Harris
Sam linebacker
Tyrus Wheat
Sherman Timbs
OR
Rodney Groce Jr.
Mike linebacker
Nathaniel Watson
DeShawn Page
Will linebacker
Aaron Brule
Jett Johnson
Cornerback
Martin Emerson
Decamerion Richardson
Cornerback
Emmanuel Forbes
Esaias Furdge
Free safety
Collin Duncan
Jay Jimison
Strong safety
Jalen Green
Dylan Lawrence
Bulldog
Fred Peters
Shawn Preston Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Brandon Ruiz
Nolan McCord
Punter
Tucker Day
OR
Archer Trafford
Kickoff specialist
Brandon Ruiz
Scott Goodman
Kick returner
Lideatrick Griffin
Jo'quavious Marks
Punt returner
Austin Williams
Emmanuel Forbes
Long snapper
Hayes Hammond
OR
Colby Cox
Holder
Tucker Day