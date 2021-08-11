Watch: Bulldogs RBs Coach Eric Mele Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

Mississippi State is now five days into fall camp, and its running backs like Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson who both made the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list are already impressing.

Much of their success can be attributed to the guidance of Bulldogs running backs coach Eric Mele.

Mele met with the media following Tuesday's practice.

"There has been some definite improvement from the Spring to the Fall camp to this point," Mele said. "Those two older guys (Dillon Johnson and Jo'Quavious Marks), the redshirt freshmen are really making some gains with the nakedness, the change of direction stuff and the explosive stuff out there. I am happy to see that from them. The two new guys, the true freshmen, (Ke'Travion Hargrove, Simeon Price) are learning the ropes and the playbook at the same time. They are integrating well so far in the first few days."

Watch below to hear everything Mele said after practice (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):