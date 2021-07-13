Former Herald Democrat Sports Editor Releasing Book on Mike Leach

Texas Tech graduate and former Herald Democrat sports editor Alan Burton is has published a second book on current Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.

The book is titled "Volume II of “Squib-Kick It to A Fat Guy … and 701 more memorable quotes from the playbook of Coach Mike Leach," and is available for purchase at most major book outlets.

"After successfully rebuilding the Washington State football program, Leach has moved on from Pullman, Washington, to Starkville, Mississippi, as the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the powerful Southeastern Conference," Burton said about the choice of topic for the book. "Along the way, he has left a pirate’s treasure of fresh quotes and observations, that, quite frankly, coupled with his Air Raid offense, make the game of college football more entertaining and enjoyable for everyone."

Burton currently serves as the assistant to the president and director of communications at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

He graduated from Tech, where Leach coached from 2000-2009, in 1979. Burton has covered a number of Texas celebrities, sports, music quotes, and college football radio broadcasting.