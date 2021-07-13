Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search
Texas Tech Graduate, Former Herald Democrat Sports Editor Releasing Second Book on Mike Leach

Texas Tech Graduate, Former Herald Democrat Sports Editor Releasing Second Book on Mike Leach

Alan Burton is releasing a second book on Mike Leach.
Author:
Publish date:
Alan Burton is releasing a second book on Mike Leach.

Texas Tech graduate and former Herald Democrat sports editor Alan Burton is has published a second book on current Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.

The book is titled "Volume II of “Squib-Kick It to A Fat Guy … and 701 more memorable quotes from the playbook of Coach Mike Leach," and is available for purchase at most major book outlets.

"After successfully rebuilding the Washington State football program, Leach has moved on from Pullman, Washington, to Starkville, Mississippi, as the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the powerful Southeastern Conference," Burton said about the choice of topic for the book. "Along the way, he has left a pirate’s treasure of fresh quotes and observations, that, quite frankly, coupled with his Air Raid offense, make the game of college football more entertaining and enjoyable for everyone."

Burton currently serves as the assistant to the president and director of communications at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

He graduated from Tech, where Leach coached from 2000-2009, in 1979. Burton has covered a number of Texas celebrities, sports, music quotes, and college football radio broadcasting.

USATSI_2171536
Football

Former Herald Democrat Sports Editor Releasing Book on Mike Leach

USATSI_16345865
Baseball

Recapping the 2021 MLB Draft For Mississippi State: Slot Values and Things to Know

USATSI_16295521
Baseball

Mississippi State CF Rowdey Jordan Selected By New York Mets, Joins Other Former Bulldogs

USATSI_16287309
Baseball

How to Watch the Last Day of the 2021 MLB Draft

USATSI_16309164
Baseball

Day 2 of the MLB Draft Is in the Books, What You Need to Know About Mississippi State

USATSI_16333376
Baseball

Mississippi State's Tanner Allen Taken in Fourth Round of 2021 MLB Draft by Miami Marlins

USATSI_15063522
Football

Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Named First-Team Academic All-American

USATSI_16346793
Baseball

How to Watch Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft, Rounds 2-10