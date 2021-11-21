Watch: Mike Leach Talks Win Over Tennessee State, Upcoming Egg Bowl

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Big Win Over Tennessee State, Upcoming Egg Bowl

    Mike Leach met with the media following Saturday's 55-10 win over Tennessee State.
    Mississippi State football pulled off another strong win on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium as the Bulldogs downed the Tennessee State Tigers, 55-10.

    Taking a lesser opponent lightly is never the right approach clearly is one the Bulldogs didn't take here. Up next, they'll face a talented Ole Miss Rebels team as they attempt to finish out the regular season with eight total wins.

    Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media following the victory to discuss what he saw from players like improved kicker Nolan McCord and what's coming next as the team prepares to finish out a regular season in which they've shown a lot of progress.

    "He’s gotten better and better. He’s had the ability to do it practice," Leach said of McCord. "The biggest thing he’s gotta do is just settle down. You just have to do it, and he did."

    Leach was pleased with the performance of quarterback Will Rogers and the maturation of his team as a whole.

    "I’m pleased, I’m not really surprised," Leach said. "Of course, we’re out there every day in practice. We’re a very young team, so the more reps we get; they improve quicker when their younger. I think he’s done a real good job of staying focused. And our guys have done a good job of staying focused.

    Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say this past weekend (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):

