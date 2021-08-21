Watch: Mike Leach Post-Scrimmage Press Conference, 8/21/2021

Mike Leach met with the media following the Bulldogs' second scrimmage.

Mississippi State finished up its second scrimmage of this year's fall camp on Saturday afternoon in Davis Wade Stadium.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media afterward, sharing his thoughts on the team's overall performance as well as certain individual positions.

One of those was quarterback -- a position in which there has been an "open" battle all offseason, with Leach recently indicating that sophomore Will Rogers and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich were the two frontrunners.

Leach gave Rogers the edge in terms of consistency today.

“I think they both have good qualities," Leach said. "I think they’re battling to stay within themselves as far as consistency. I think Will (Rogers) is more consistent than Chance (Lovertich).”

Another was the offensive line -- a unit that looks improved after it allowed 10 sacks in the first scrimmage.

"It's been kind of a steady progression," Leach said. "The first group I thought did reasonably well... I thought obviously there were some plays we'd like to have back. Our third group, we're just trying to carve that out... I thought as a team we improved on both sides. I didn't think there were any long streaks that anybody got in. We kind of traded blows, so I thought it was a good scrimmage."



Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say after Saturday's scrimmage (photo/video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):