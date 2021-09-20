Mississippi State-LSU: Mike Leach Discusses Upcoming Matchup

Mississippi State dropped its latest matchup to the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, falling 31-29 on the road in a game filled with officiating errors.

Now, the team faces LSU up next in Davis Wade Stadium as they look to improve to 3-1 opening up SEC play.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday. Here's a look at the transcript from the press conference:

Q: What is the protocol for reviewing the punt return call and what would you do differently?

ML: There is not a lot I can do differently. I clearly have some thoughts. I just have to figure out if I’m interested in making an investment in airing those thoughts. There is sort of a price to play this particular game. I kind of reserve the right to do that. It is still an option that is on the table. First of all, they said all plays are reviewed, and they already reviewed that one is what was communicated to me.

Q: How quickly do you have to get your team to forget Memphis and move on to the SEC opener?

ML: Our team doesn’t need to worry about that. We had ample opportunities to do things differently. One play aside, well actually there may be more which people would disagree on. I think that’s definitely the case with multiple questions in play. The biggest thing is that we need to worry about ourselves and what we think is most important. They don’t dwell on that at all. I handle that and our administration and the league. They handle that, and we focus on playing one play at a time. We’ve got to get better at that. That’s the biggest thing.

Q: When watching the film of Will [Rogers]’ performance, did you dissect anything new, what did you think and would you like to see him be more aggressive?

ML: All of the above would be the quick way to say that. I think that he started out good. He did a pretty good job of leading the unit. He did hit a period where he was inconsistent. I think we have to react quicker with the ball. It’s not like avoiding sacks is to react quicker. Sometimes it is that, but we need to get the ball - as he goes through his progression - he needs to get the ball out as quickly as possible. Sometimes we’re too slow.

Q: Going back to the punt and people posting about it on social media, what’s your message to the players to avoid that when it’s right in front of them?

ML: I tell them to ignore it. I don’t think that effort is particularly effective. Hopefully, it reduces some. I think one day someone is going to figure out how to eliminate social media from their team, and they’re going to have a remarkably good team. Everybody’s going to be amazed and wonder how it happened.

Q: Later in the ballgame, Will connected some longer throws and showed some arm strength, was that a product of the defensive coverage or a matter of urgency? How would you explain how he was able to do that later in the ballgame and earlier not so much?

ML: We had some opportunities there later. I do think the opponent is conscious of that and tries to cover the deep stuff. They were playing a lot of cloud coverage and things like that. It’s not like they just give it to you. But I do think we have other opportunities, maybe not beyond them but maybe underneath because there’s a lot of space in there that we need to attack. He put it in play. He did quite an impressive job of putting it in play. A lot of quarterbacks would like to have the day that he had statistically. Right now, we are only good at statistics. But statistically, they’d like to have a day like him. The thing is there’s just more to be had there. We have to attack it and get it. Some of it comes with the receivers and the linemen as well - everybody together.

Q: Memphis did a good job of avoiding [Lideatrick] Griffin on kick returns. Do you think teams will do that all the time and how do you get the ball in his hands?

ML: The biggest thing is block. We did not block well. There’s a return that’s nearly identical to the one we brought back against NC State. The difference was we blocked against NC State. We didn’t block against Memphis.

Q: You said after Memphis you’d figure out what needed to be boosted, whether it was morale or something else. Did you figure that out and what does it need to be?

ML: We are still battling through some of our youth and inexperience. We talk about Will [Rogers] like he’s a veteran. This was his ninth start, and even that without the pedigree of numerous seasons before with redshirts and everything else. We’re just battling through that. It’s frustrating, and everybody wants it to move quicker. We are where we are, so we just have to try to improve everyday and get better at it. The thing is that a portion of it is making these guys realize their potential. I think sometimes they don’t fully appreciate where they are and where they’ve developed in the last year. We’ve got to somehow create that vision with them a little bit too.

Q: What is it like to have a dynamic receiver like Makai Polk in your Air Raid system?

ML: He does a good job. We recruited him at Washington State. We just didn’t get him. And then he recruited us at Mississippi State. It’s kind of funny. We said, “Well, you’ll catch a lot more balls at Washington State.” And then we go to Mississippi State and he goes, “Yeah, I want to catch a lot more balls.” So he came here, so it was a good deal. He needs to be a guy that finishes plays. He’s got to play through fatigue a little bit. He is dynamic, and he does play the ball in the air well. He’s a skilled guy. I think he’s really done quite a lot as far as, not directly, but put good stuff on film that we can use to illustrate examples for our other players.

Q: Lideatrick Griffin didn’t have a catch on Saturday. Is that a product of the defense shading his way, and how do you get him more involved in the offense?

ML: We need to get him more involved. We’ve talked about that some. Right now, what he does best is kick returns, but I do think he’s a good receiver. He’s really good on screens and all that stuff. I think we’ve got to get him more and more involved. He was kind of in and out in camp, so that was tough. That is kind of the subject of nearly every meeting we have. Sometimes he’ll disappear on you as far as what he does. But he is kind of an intense guy as far as what he’s able to do physically and things. We just have to get it all ironed out. He’s another guy that has started about nine games also, so we’ve got to get him rolling.

Q: What did you think of Archer Trafford’s punting in his first game with you guys?

ML: He did pretty well. We have to punt it less, obviously. I thought he did a pretty good job.

Q: How much of last year’s game against LSU do you use as you prepare for this week?

ML: Not a lot. They changed a lot of coaches over there, so it is pretty tough. There’s really not much crossover at least as far as the personnel that is calling it, their coaches. I think [head coach] Ed [Orgeron] is more involved is what I heard. I don’t know that for sure. We are taking what we got.

Q: What stands out to you about what LSU does on defense?

ML: It is just a fundamental defense. They like the combination of man and various shell-zones. They have a four-man front. They don’t mess around with a three-man front a whole lot. Very basic, very committed to what they do. Sometimes those types of defenses are the most dangerous.

Q: Back to last year, what stood out to you about last year’s game and is that one of your favorite memories since you’ve been here?

ML: It was a good game. It was just such a swirl of what was happening all over the place. There is a point where, I can’t remember how close to it, we didn’t know if we were going to play or not. Everybody was messing with this COVID stuff. That was still at the point where everybody loves saying COVID. The news hadn’t worn off. People would say COVID five times just to get a good taste in their mouth. We go there, and we’re very happy we had the opportunity to play, thrilled about that. We played, and it was an intense game. It is when you play LSU because they’re so big and fast. It was a very explosive game on both sides. Big chunks of yardage. Anyway, we won. It was a good and exciting game.

Q: This year, what sticks out to you the most about LSU on film and what are your thoughts on Max Johnson?

ML: He is good. I thought he was good before too. They’re awfully similar [to last year]. Some years are better than others. They’re very similar to what they were last year as far as their style of play. I think, like most teams in the country, they’re an emerging team. What they are this week is tough to say.

Q: Last year, LSU played man almost exclusively. How much zone have you seen from them and do you think that impacts how they’ll play this year?

ML: Yeah, I think it does. I think they will play quite a bit more zone this year. They do play man still. Between the man and zone so far this year, it’s kind of 50-50. They have a new defensive coordinator. He has been in the league for awhile. He doesn’t really have a specific body of work.

Q: What is it about Zach Arnett’s defense that makes your team so good on third down?

ML: Part of it is being good on the other downs. We have done a lot of good things defensively. We’re still, a little bit like the offense, we’ve got an explosiveness that we have to improve upon. Last year, we got a lot of sacks. We have to get back to that. We do a pretty good job on first and second down too. Which typically helps on third down. I think Zach and that group does a really good job of adjusting to what a team tries to do. They don’t give you the same look very many times. It is definitely tough to play against.

Q: You said Saturday was maybe an issue was your team looking at the schedule and making judgments. Do you hope that naturally goes away now that you’re into SEC play?

ML: That’s the temptation of most teams. The really good ones develop the discipline and locker room mentality that they don’t do that. There are others that it’s relative depending on who they play and who they are. Some teams overpower their way through it. Occasionally, you’ll see somebody that has a lot of resources, and they clearly undershot on somebody. It will be some type of a close game then they just clearly overpower them. They’re stronger by a margin that they didn’t get caught. Around the country there are a number of teams, and every year there are surprises. The surprising thing is if there are no surprises. The one thing I have wondered - somebody ought to do a term paper on it. You guys like term papers. I minored in English so all of my classes, of course, were term paper classes. And I went to law school. Law school will break you of your desire to write term papers. Anyway, what I’ve been curious about - and this is a genuine question - around the country seniors get grandfathered back in because they have an exemption for that COVID year and I’ve wondered what impact that has. For example, we have very few - we didn’t have many seniors - but we have very few that exercised the opportunity to have that extra senior year. It was because we did not have that many to begin with. I wonder how that stacks up on some of these other teams that were senior-laden. Are there teams out there with 110 scholarships right now? That type of thing. I don’t know how you get those numbers. I have been curious about that and where people sit with that. I do know some teams were struggling to get as many walk-ons into camp as they ordinarily do with regards to numbers because the seniors were still on scholarship.