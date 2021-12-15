Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Talks National Signing Day

    Leach met with the media Wednesday.
    Author:

    Mississippi State showed a lot of promise in the 2021 regular season and will look to continue making strides in 2022. It's safe to say the Bulldogs are on the right track with a solid 2022 recruiting class that was filled with talented signees this week.

    One of those was quarterback Braedyn Locke out of Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas.

    "Braedyn Locke had a really impressive career, first of all," Leach said. "The ball explodes off his hand. It comes out of his hand really quickly... It didn't hurt that he broke the touchdown record in the state of Texas. A lot of touchdowns have been thrown in the state of Texas. He worked with one of my former players who now gives quarterback lessons. It helped that I became familiar with what he was able to do pretty early on."

    Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Wednesday about the newest members of the Bulldogs:

    Here's a complete list of Mississippi State's signees from Wednesday:

    DL Jacarius Clayton

    LB Khalid Moore

    LB Javae Gilmore

    OL Percy Lewis

    LB Avery Sledge

    WR Jarnorris Hopson

    Read More

    EDGE Trevion Williams

    WR Marquez Dortch

    CB DeCaros Nicholson

    CB Audavion Collins

    DL Kalvin Dinkins

    S Wesley Miller

    OL Jakson LaHue

    EDGE Donterry Russell

    DB Trent Singleton

    OL Lucas Taylor

    QB Braedyn Locke

    OL Jackson Cannon

    USATSI_17155346
    Football

    Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Successful National Signing Day

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16473272
    Football

    Mississippi State Flips Notable Ole Miss Commitment

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_13724923
    Football

    National Signing Day: Tracking Mississippi State's 2022 Class

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_9769197 (3)
    Football

    Mississippi State Flips Kentucky Commitment

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15605441
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Basketball Bounces Back With 79-50 Victory Over Georgia State

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16058533
    Baseball

    Louisiana Tech Lands Bulldogs Baseball Transfer

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17013744 (1)
    Football

    Former Mississippi State S Janari Dean Announces Transfer Destination

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17064074
    Football

    Looking Into Every Power Five Quarterback Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal This Season

    Dec 14, 2021