Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Successful National Signing Day

Mississippi State showed a lot of promise in the 2021 regular season and will look to continue making strides in 2022. It's safe to say the Bulldogs are on the right track with a solid 2022 recruiting class that was filled with talented signees this week.

One of those was quarterback Braedyn Locke out of Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas.

"Braedyn Locke had a really impressive career, first of all," Leach said. "The ball explodes off his hand. It comes out of his hand really quickly... It didn't hurt that he broke the touchdown record in the state of Texas. A lot of touchdowns have been thrown in the state of Texas. He worked with one of my former players who now gives quarterback lessons. It helped that I became familiar with what he was able to do pretty early on."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Wednesday about the newest members of the Bulldogs:

Here's a complete list of Mississippi State's signees from Wednesday:

DL Jacarius Clayton

LB Khalid Moore

LB Javae Gilmore

OL Percy Lewis

LB Avery Sledge

WR Jarnorris Hopson

EDGE Trevion Williams

WR Marquez Dortch

CB DeCaros Nicholson

CB Audavion Collins

DL Kalvin Dinkins

S Wesley Miller

OL Jakson LaHue

EDGE Donterry Russell

DB Trent Singleton

OL Lucas Taylor

QB Braedyn Locke

OL Jackson Cannon