Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Successful National Signing Day

Watch: Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Talks National Signing Day
Mississippi State showed a lot of promise in the 2021 regular season and will look to continue making strides in 2022. It's safe to say the Bulldogs are on the right track with a solid 2022 recruiting class that was filled with talented signees this week.
One of those was quarterback Braedyn Locke out of Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas.
"Braedyn Locke had a really impressive career, first of all," Leach said. "The ball explodes off his hand. It comes out of his hand really quickly... It didn't hurt that he broke the touchdown record in the state of Texas. A lot of touchdowns have been thrown in the state of Texas. He worked with one of my former players who now gives quarterback lessons. It helped that I became familiar with what he was able to do pretty early on."
Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Wednesday about the newest members of the Bulldogs:
Here's a complete list of Mississippi State's signees from Wednesday:
DL Jacarius Clayton
LB Khalid Moore
LB Javae Gilmore
OL Percy Lewis
LB Avery Sledge
WR Jarnorris Hopson
EDGE Trevion Williams
WR Marquez Dortch
CB DeCaros Nicholson
CB Audavion Collins
DL Kalvin Dinkins
S Wesley Miller
OL Jakson LaHue
EDGE Donterry Russell
DB Trent Singleton
OL Lucas Taylor
QB Braedyn Locke
OL Jackson Cannon