Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett was recently asked about the the team moving forward in the transfer portal.

New Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett recently held his introductory press conference on Early Signing Day and fielded questions on a number of topics as the Bulldogs prepare to move into a new era after the tragic passing of Mike Leach.

As recruiting remains one of the biggest elements of conversation in college football with bowl season winding down, Arnett was asked about what the program's needs were in the transfer portal and how he planned to go forward there.

Arnett didn't name any specifics, but did speak to the important of adding upper-level talent that may become available, regardless of position.

"If there is a dominant front guy on either side of the ball, a difference maker, you have to consider that," Arnett said. "The game is won and lost at the line of scrimmage. In the transfer portal, your roster could change as well. You’re constantly evaluating your needs. You never pass up a great player. If you’ve got a guy who makes you better, you find a way in your numbers to do that."

From a pure recruiting perspective, there are several players of note preparing to take the step to the college level who play multiple positions as well as transfers from certain places who have the ability to play on both sides of the ball.

"I just think it’s recruiting. Their high school coaches wanted to win," Arnett said. "They play the best players on both sides of the ball. When you’ve got really good athletes, they’re going to be the best players on the team. They’re going to find ways to put them in a position to affect the game. Good football players are good football players. That jumps off the screen in the evaluation process."

"I love DBs who play wide receiver, it shows they have some ball skills. I like offensive guys who play some defense, they got a little mean streak to them. Most of these guys are dual sport athletes too."

It will be interesting to watch how MSU continues to move forward both n the recruiting trail and in the portal in these changing times, though wide receiver , placekicker and defensive line continue to stick out as possible areas to target.