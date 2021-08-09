Watch: Bulldogs Inside Wide Receivers Coach Dave Nichol Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/08/2021

Mississippi State football wrapped up its third day of fall practice on Sunday afternoon. Bulldogs inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol was among those who met with the media afterward.

Nichol, like several others within the program who have spoken with reporters this offseason, noted how helpful it has been having a complete offseason to work with.

After all, with an offense based on repetition and execution, it's especially difficult to consistently perform well throughout the season after a COVID offseason.

"We think about when we got back out here... how far we've come just throwing and catching as receivers," Nichol told reporters. "Now it's just trying to work your craft. They actually know, okay, this is the route I'm doing, but how do I do it now?... Where's my split? What defense are they playing? Some of that stuff. So now we can start talking about that as opposed to just, hey, you have a dig (route), hey, you have a slant and just hope that they run that. So, it's been pretty fun so far."

Watch below for more from Nichol's most recent presser: (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics)