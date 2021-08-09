Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Watch: Mississippi State Inside Receivers Coach Dave Nichol Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/08/2021

Nichol met with the media following Sunday's practice.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State football wrapped up its third day of fall practice on Sunday afternoon. Bulldogs inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol was among those who met with the media afterward.

Nichol, like several others within the program who have spoken with reporters this offseason, noted how helpful it has been having a complete offseason to work with.

After all, with an offense based on repetition and execution, it's especially difficult to consistently perform well throughout the season after a COVID offseason.

"We think about when we got back out here... how far we've come just throwing and catching as receivers," Nichol told reporters. "Now it's just trying to work your craft. They actually know, okay, this is the route I'm doing, but how do I do it now?... Where's my split? What defense are they playing? Some of that stuff. So now we can start talking about that as opposed to just, hey, you have a dig (route), hey, you have a slant and just hope that they run that. So, it's been pretty fun so far."

Watch below for more from Nichol's most recent presser: (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics)

NICHOL_PRESSER_080821_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Inside Wide Receivers Coach Dave Nichol Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/08/2021

USATSI_15139413
Football

ESPN FPI Predicts How Bulldogs Will Finish Out 2021 Season

20210806_FB_Practice_Walley11_CS_0546 (1)
Football

Mississippi State WR Jaden Walley, S Collin Duncan Meet With Media During Fall Camp

Zach Arnett Post-Practice Press Conference 08/07/2021
Football

Mississippi State Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/07/2021

USATSI_13549080 (1)
Football

Mississippi State OL Coach Mason Miller Meets With Media After Practice, 08/07/2021

20210806_FB_Practice_Rogers2_CS_0060
Football

Mississippi State QB battle remains open, highly competitive at start of fall camp

Mike Leach msstate
Football

Full Post-Practice Press Conference: Mike Leach Meets With Media After First Day of Fall Camp

USATSI_15336902
Football

How Does Mississippi State Rank Among All 130 FBS Teams Ahead of the 2021 Season?