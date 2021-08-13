Watch: Bulldogs DT Jaden Crumedy, LB Nathaniel Watson, DE Jordan Davis Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/11/2021

Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Mississippi State DT Jaden Crumedy, LB Nathaniel Watson, DE Jordan Davis Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/11/2021

Three Mississippi State football players met with the media Wednesday.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are heading back to the practice field Friday afternoon after an off day on Thursday.

The last time the Bulldogs were out at Leo Seal, defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, linebacker Nathaniel Watson and defensive end Jordan Davis met with the media following the day's events.

Davis is one player who has drawn praise from head coach Mike Leach, who called him "the most notable guy" after the first day of fall camp.

“I came real far from where I was last year," Davis said of his own progress. "Last year it was a mental game finding my confidence and rhythm. Especially because it was my first time at D1."

In addition to what he's shown he can do on the field, Davis has also garnered the respect of his teammates from a personal standpoint.

“He is a cool guy that you want to be around,” Crumedy said. “He’s a guy you want around as a brother."

Watch below to hear everything Crumedy, Davis and Watson had to say after putting in work on Wednesday:

Photo Credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Football

'Streaky' Bulldogs Continue to Aim for Improvement Heading into Fifth Practice of Fall Camp