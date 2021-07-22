Bulldogs WR Jaden Walley named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Wide receiver Jaden Walley is expected to be a standout player within the Mississippi State offense as the Bulldogs head into the 2021 season after he quickly emerged as a freshman last year.

Walley was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Thursday. The award is presented annually to the best wide receiver in the country.

As just a freshman, Walley set the single-season record for most receiving yards by a freshman in program history, earned All-America honors, and was the only freshman in the nation with at least 50 catches and at least 700 receiving yards in 2020.

Walley finished out the season with 52 receptions for 718 yards with two touchdowns over 10 appearances.

The wideout was also recently named Second-Team Preseason All-SEC by Sports Illustrated, along with fellow teammate and offensive lineman Charles Cross.

The Bulldogs' wide receiver room will be one to watch in 2021 after the team completes its first full offseason under Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.

Walley will continue to be one of the Bulldogs' most important offensive players, and we can expect to see Austin Williams make an impact as well after he had the best season of his career 2020.

“I think there’s a lot of potential,” Williams told reporters on Wednesday at SEC Media Days. “Going into camp, I know we’re really excited. I think the sky’s the limit, and I certainly can’t wait to see when we get on the field.”