Watch: Bulldogs Safeties Coach Jason Washington Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

Watch: Mississippi State Safeties Coach Jason Washington Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/10/2021

Washington met with the media after Tuesday's practice.
Mississippi State football wrapped up its fifth day of fall camp on Tuesday afternoon at Leo Seal.

Bulldogs safeties coach Jason Washington met with the media when the day's events had concluded, fielding a question on a variety of topics surrounding his unit.

Like several others within the MSU program, Washington preached consistency.

"Attention to detail. Making sure that every little thing from his eyes to his steps, alignments are correct," Washington said. 

"I think our offense has done a great job. Those receivers are pressuring us, giving us great looks. From Walley to Jamire and the rest of those guys, they’re doing a good job. It’s got to be a test each and every day. Those guys allow you to get better. (Does more detail come with more reps?). Absolutely. More reps and then after practice working on technique. And then get in the film room and correcting what we have to correct and then bring it out to the field."

Watch below for everything Washington had to say after practice Tuesday (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics)

WASHINGTON_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081021_XOS
MELE_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081021_XOS
Photo Credit: Mississippi State Athletics
USATSI_13501450 (1)
USATSI_15222201
USATSI_15082116
USATSI_16448042
