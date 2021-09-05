Watch: Mississippi State Reflect on Comeback Win Over LA Tech

Mississippi State players reflect on the narrow win over LA Tech and what must change moving forward.

Mississippi State was favored to defeat LA Tech by as many as 40 points in Saturday's matchup, but the game couldn't have gone much differently than anticipated.

Things looked bleak for MSU for the better part of the game, especially when the Bulldogs trailed 34-14 before completing the biggest comeback in school history.

If there's one thing we took away from this game, it's that there is a lot of fixing to do and that MSU can't play the way it did in the first three quarters and expect to be competitive as the Bulldogs face much stiffer competition further down the line.

That's something the players seem to know and will bear in mind as they prepare for this week's game against NC State.

The game served as a checkpoint as to where the Bulldogs are as a program and also marked the first time players like Washington State transfer Jamire Calvin got to experience an SEC gameday atmosphere in full capacity.

Watch below to hear everything Calvin and others had to say after the slim victory (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):