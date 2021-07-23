Mississippi State Is One of Just Two SEC Teams With Multiple Players on Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

Mississippi State running backs Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson were named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list earlier this week. The award is presented annually to the best rusher in the nation.

That's an honor in itself, but having two players on the list makes the Bulldogs the only team in the Southeastern Conference other than Georgia to have multiple players on the preseason watch list for the award.

Both players had success last year and will have the chance to continue showcasing their versatility in the Air Raid offense for the second year in a row in 2021.

Last season, Marks led the Bulldogs in both rushing yards and receptions, totaling 325 rushing yards, with 60 receptions for 268 yards.

Johnson totaled 225 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 157 yards.

He also became the first MSU freshman running back since 2013 to score multiple touchdowns on the ground in a single game when he had two scores against Georgia.

The 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be announced in November, with that number slimming to three finalists later in the month.

The winner of the award will be announced live during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.

Here's a look at the complete list of nominees from the conference:

Brian Robinson (Alabama)

Trelon Smith (Arkansas)

James Cook (Georgia)

Zamir White (Georgia)

Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Kentucky)

Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State)

Jo'quavious Marks (Mississippi State)

Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss)

Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M)

Kevin Harris (South Carolina)

Tank Bigsby (Auburn)

Re'Mahn Davis (Vanderbilt)