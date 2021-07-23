Mississippi State Is One of Just Two SEC Teams With Multiple Players on Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Mississippi State One of Just Two SEC Programs With Multiple Players on Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

Two Bulldogs made the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State running backs Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson were named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list earlier this week. The award is presented annually to the best rusher in the nation.

That's an honor in itself, but having two players on the list makes the Bulldogs the only team in the Southeastern Conference other than Georgia to have multiple players on the preseason watch list for the award.

Both players had success last year and will have the chance to continue showcasing their versatility in the Air Raid offense for the second year in a row in 2021.

Last season, Marks led the Bulldogs in both rushing yards and receptions, totaling 325 rushing yards, with 60 receptions for 268 yards.

Johnson totaled 225 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 157 yards. 

He also became the first MSU freshman running back since 2013 to score multiple touchdowns on the ground in a single game when he had two scores against Georgia. 

The 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be announced in November, with that number slimming to three finalists later in the month.

The winner of the award will be announced live during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.

Here's a look at the complete list of nominees from the conference:

Brian Robinson (Alabama)

Trelon Smith (Arkansas)

James Cook (Georgia)

Zamir White (Georgia)

Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Kentucky)

Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State)

Jo'quavious Marks (Mississippi State)

Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss)

Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M)

Kevin Harris (South Carolina)

Tank Bigsby (Auburn)

Re'Mahn Davis (Vanderbilt)

USATSI_15080932
Football

Mississippi State Is One of Just Two SEC Teams With Multiple Players on Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

USATSI_15019768
Football

Bulldogs WR Jaden Walley named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

USATSI_14986700
Football

Mike Leach: Bulldogs Unlikely to Play Two Quarterbacks

USATSI_16432179
Football

Q&A: Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach at SEC Media Days

USATSI_15245103 (1)
Football

Everything Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach Said at SEC Media Days

USATSI_15381979
Football

Bulldogs Running Backs Jo'quavious Marks, Dillon Johnson Candidates for Doak Walker Award

USATSI_16345863
Baseball

Former Bulldogs RHP Will Bednar Nearing Deal With San Francisco Giants

USATSI_15051509 (2)
Football

Former Auburn Coach on Bulldogs QB Battle: 'That's a Real Interesting One Brewing'