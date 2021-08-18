August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Mississippi State DE Jordan Davis Reportedly Tears ACL, Will Miss 2021 season

Davis is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 college football season is right around the corner and the Mississippi State Bulldogs received bad news yesterday. Senior defensive end Jordan Davis reportedly has an ACL tear, forcing him to miss the 2021 season.

Davis reportedly went down hurt this past weekend during a team scrimmage. 

Rough news for Davis as he was looking at a breakout type of season for this Bulldogs defensive front.

Davis joined the Bulldogs team as a junior transfer from Copiah-Lincoln Community College last Spring. He was a 4-star prospect and the fifth-ranked junior college transfer in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Davis had a nice campaign last year in his first season with the Bulldogs, accounting for 22 total tackles, 7 solo tackles, and 1 pass breakup in just 9 games as a reserve.

Losing Davis will be a tough blow for a Bulldogs' defense that struggled mightily last season against the pass. 

The Bulldogs could likely turn to UCF transfer Randy Charlton to help fill the role as a first-team defensive end. The team reportedly already expected big things from Charlton this season, and now the pressure will truly be on him if he is in fact the next man up.

USATSI_15382312
Football

Bulldogs DE Jordan Davis Reportedly Tears ACL

BROCK_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081721_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Matt Brock Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

PLAYERS1_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081721_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs S Londyn Craft, LB Jett Johnson, K Brandon Ruiz, Others Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

SPURRIER_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081721_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Outside WRs Coach Steve Spurrier Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

20210806_FB_TrainingCampPractice_Rogers_AP_4098
Football

Watch: Bulldogs QBs Will Rogers, Chance Lovertich Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/16/2021

USATSI_13549020
Football

Mississippi State's C.J. Morgan Plays a Role Much Bigger Than Football for Bulldogs

Photo Courtesy: MSU Athletics
Football

Five Thoughts on the Bulldogs After Saturday's Scrimmage in Davis Wade

USATSI_15381979
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Reflects on Bulldogs Scrimmage, 08/14/2021