Bulldogs DE Jordan Davis Reportedly Tears ACL

Davis is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.

The 2021 college football season is right around the corner and the Mississippi State Bulldogs received bad news yesterday. Senior defensive end Jordan Davis reportedly has an ACL tear, forcing him to miss the 2021 season.

Davis reportedly went down hurt this past weekend during a team scrimmage.

Rough news for Davis as he was looking at a breakout type of season for this Bulldogs defensive front.

Davis joined the Bulldogs team as a junior transfer from Copiah-Lincoln Community College last Spring. He was a 4-star prospect and the fifth-ranked junior college transfer in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Davis had a nice campaign last year in his first season with the Bulldogs, accounting for 22 total tackles, 7 solo tackles, and 1 pass breakup in just 9 games as a reserve.

Losing Davis will be a tough blow for a Bulldogs' defense that struggled mightily last season against the pass.

The Bulldogs could likely turn to UCF transfer Randy Charlton to help fill the role as a first-team defensive end. The team reportedly already expected big things from Charlton this season, and now the pressure will truly be on him if he is in fact the next man up.