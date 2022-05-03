Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State Kicker Brandon Ruiz Receives Minicamp Invite

Former Mississippi State kicker Brandon Ruiz is getting a shot in the NFL.

Former Mississippi State kicker Brandon Ruiz has received a minicamp invite from the Buffalo Bills, as his agent announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

Ruiz was one of two Bulldogs specialists to go undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft -- the other was punter Tucker Day, who is still waiting to find a potential landing spot at the next level.

Ruiz spent two seasons at Mississippi State after serving as a two-year starter for the Arizona State Sun Devils. He was forced to miss the 2019 season due to an injury after getting off to a solid start, named Pac-12 Player of the Week on three separate occasions.

He finished out his college career with extra-point success rate of 99.3% and a field goal success rate of 74.3%, unable to fully capitalize off of the final year of his career, hindered by injury issues yet again.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"After this final season full of unfortunate injuries, I am in the final stages of getting healthy and I am ready to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL," Ruiz wrote in his announcement when he declared for the draft.

It will be interesting to see how much Ruiz can take advantage of the opportunity and if he can hang with an NFL team in the coming seasons.

USATSI_16432324 (2)
Football

Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Receives Highest Honor For SEC Student-Athlete

By Elizabeth Keen4 hours ago
USATSI_18194413
Baseball

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 7

By Elizabeth Keen6 hours ago
USATSI_17230800 (2)
Football

Mike Leach Has Established Solid NFL Draft Track Record Across Multiple Programs

By Crissy Froyd20 hours ago
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Costello_AP_5372
Football

Saints Extend Minicamp Invite to Former Mississippi State Quarterback

By Crissy FroydMay 2, 2022
USATSI_17815374
Football

Where Each Former Bulldog Landed in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Crissy FroydMay 2, 2022
USATSI_18129502
Baseball

What Mississippi State Baseball Has to Do to Make Postseason After 7-6 Missouri Loss

By Elizabeth KeenMay 1, 2022
USATSI_17987840
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs Missouri, Game 3

By Elizabeth KeenMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18129502
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Tops Mizzou, 13-4

By Dylan FlippoApr 30, 2022