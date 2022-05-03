Former Mississippi State kicker Brandon Ruiz has received a minicamp invite from the Buffalo Bills, as his agent announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

Ruiz was one of two Bulldogs specialists to go undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft -- the other was punter Tucker Day, who is still waiting to find a potential landing spot at the next level.

Ruiz spent two seasons at Mississippi State after serving as a two-year starter for the Arizona State Sun Devils. He was forced to miss the 2019 season due to an injury after getting off to a solid start, named Pac-12 Player of the Week on three separate occasions.

He finished out his college career with extra-point success rate of 99.3% and a field goal success rate of 74.3%, unable to fully capitalize off of the final year of his career, hindered by injury issues yet again.

"After this final season full of unfortunate injuries, I am in the final stages of getting healthy and I am ready to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL," Ruiz wrote in his announcement when he declared for the draft.

It will be interesting to see how much Ruiz can take advantage of the opportunity and if he can hang with an NFL team in the coming seasons.