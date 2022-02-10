Mississippi State Loses Kicker to NCAA Transfer Portal

Mississippi State kicker Gabriel Plascencia announced Thursday morning that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal just one month after he enrolled with the program.

Plascencia committed to the Bulldogs in early January, choosing MSU over the University of California after State had extended an offer to him as a preferred walk-on earlier in the year.

Plascencia was brought on to help solve the team's kicking woes, with Brandon Ruiz and Nolan McCord struggling throughout the year with injuries and then departing for the NFL Draft or an opportunity to improve with another program, respectively.

"Dear Hail State Nation," Plascencia wrote. "Although my time at Mississippi State has been short, I am so grateful for the experiences I have had. I would like to say thank you to the coaches for the opportunity and their support as well as the team for letting me be a part of what they are building. After discussing with my family, I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal and returning back to College of San Mateo for the spring semester until I find a home for the fall! I know this group of specialists will have an amazing season, and I wish Mississippi State nothing but future success!"

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mississippi State at kicker and punter and how much improvement overall is made between this past season and the upcoming one.