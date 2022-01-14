K Nolan McCord Enters Transfer Portal

After a difficult 2021 season with the Bulldogs, Mississippi State kicker Nolan McCord has chosen to enter the transfer portal.

McCord announced his decision via various social media accounts on Thursday night. He thanked certain coaches-- including special teams coordinator Matt Brock-- before stating that he would like to spend his future elsewhere. McCord has a few seasons left of eligibility due to being redshirted last season and being granted an extra season because of the pandemic.

Early in the season, McCord had to step up big time. Starting kicker Brandon Ruiz-- who declared for the NFL Draft a few weeks ago-- was injured in the second game of the season against NC State. McCord made his first college field goal from 32 yards out and tacked on one extra point in the team's victory against the Wolfpack.

From there, McCord struggled with consistency. Although he finished the season a perfect 23-of-23 on extra-point attempts, he only made 9 of his 16 field goal attempts. McCord's first big miss came on Sept. 25 against LSU-- although the magnitude of the missed kick wasn't fully known until the game ended with MSU losing by only three points. He struggled off-and-on from that point forward and unfortunately had another big miss in a crucial SEC matchup. The Bulldogs were behind 31-28 to Arkansas with only seconds left to play, and McCord was sent into the game to attempt the tying kick. His kick was off, and the Razorbacks walked off the field winners.

McCord struggled, but he had some good moments as well. He nailed a season-long 43-yard field goal against Tennessee State and scored 50 total points for the team. Despite the criticism he often received, he stuck it out and did what he could to help his teammates.

It's unclear where McCord will eventually end up, but as long as he remains dedicated and practices to improve, he will reap the benefits of his hard work.