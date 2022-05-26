Skip to main content

Kickoff Times Announced for Mississippi State Football Season Opener, Egg Bowl and More

Kickoff times were announced for multiple Mississippi State football games ahead of the 2022 season.

The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for multiple games on the 2022 Mississippi State football schedule, including the Egg Bowl and the first game of the season, on Thursday afternoon.

MSU will open up the third year of the Mike Leach era at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a matchup against the visiting Memphis Tigers in Davis Wade Stadium. The contest marks the Bulldogs' first home night game to open a season since 2018 and will be televised on ESPNU.

State plays its first road game of the season the following week when it goes head-to-head with the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

The Bulldogs then face the LSU Tigers down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to open up conference play on Saturday, Sept. 17, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.

MSU plays its biggest rivalry matchup of the year against the Ole Miss Rebels in primetime on Thanksgiving evening, Thursday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. CT in Oxford, Mississippi.

That will follow the team's meeting with East Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 19, which will broadcast live on ESPN+/SEC Network+. Kickoff time is still to be determined.

2022 Mississippi State Football Kickoff Times
Sept. 3 | vs. Memphis | 6:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU
Sept. 10 | at Arizona| 10 p.m. CT | FS1
Sept. 17 | at LSU | 5 p.m. CT | ESPN
Nov. 19 | vs. East Tennessee State | TBD | ESPN+/SEC Network+
Nov. 24 | at Ole Miss | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN

