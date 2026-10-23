Mississippi State Football Legend John Bond Earns Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Honor

Mississippi State football legend John Bond is receiving another major honor for his remarkable career in Starkville. The former Bulldogs quarterback has been selected for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2027, recognizing one of the most influential players in program history.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2027 class on Thursday, with Bond and former Mississippi State women's basketball star LaToya Thomas among the inductees. The class will be formally enshrined during Induction Weekend on July 30-31, 2027.

For Mississippi State fans, Bond's selection is a fitting recognition of a quarterback whose accomplishments helped transform the Bulldogs into a competitive force in the Southeastern Conference during the early 1980s.

John Bond Helped Make Mississippi State Football History

Bond remains one of the most accomplished quarterbacks to fight for Hail State. A four-year starter from 1980 through 1983, he excelled in former head coach Emory Bellard's wishbone offense, using his running ability and passing skills to create problems for opposing defenses.

His arrival coincided with a dramatic turnaround for Mississippi State. After the Bulldogs finished 3-8 in 1979, Bellard's first season, the team won nine games in 1980 with Bond leading the offense.

That season included one of the most memorable victories in school history: Mississippi State's 6-3 upset of top-ranked Alabama and legendary coach Bear Bryant.

The victory remains a defining moment for the program, and Bond played a central role in helping the Bulldogs pull off the historic upset.

He also accomplished something few quarterbacks in college football history have matched, finishing his career with 4,621 passing yards and 2,280 rushing yards. His combined production made him an exceptional dual-threat quarterback in an era when the position looked considerably different from today's game.

San Angelo Central football coach Emory Bellard (right) hugs Mickey Rathbone after the Bobcats won the state title in football in 1966. Bellardrathbone | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Historic Accomplishments Set John Bond Apart

Bond's impact extended beyond his statistical production. He earned Freshman All-American honors early in his career and later captured Most Valuable Player honors at the 1981 Hall of Fame Bowl.

One of his most remarkable accomplishments was Mississippi State's success against LSU. Bond remains the only quarterback in program history to defeat the Tigers four times, giving his legacy an additional distinction among Bulldogs greats.

His ability to lead the offense in crucial moments helped establish him as one of the most memorable players of his era. Bond's accomplishments also demonstrated that Mississippi State could compete against some of the SEC's most prominent programs.

In 2005, he was inducted into the Mississippi State M-Club Hall of Fame, further cementing his place among the university's athletic greats.

From Mississippi State Star to Professional Football

Bond continued his football career after leaving Starkville. He signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1984 before the Cleveland Browns selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Following his playing career, Bond returned to Mississippi State as a graduate assistant in football before eventually moving into high school coaching.

His continued involvement in the sport extended his influence beyond his playing days, allowing him to contribute to the development of future athletes.

Mississippi State Celebrates Another Hall of Fame Bulldog

Bond's selection expresses the lasting impact he made on Mississippi State football. His historic statistics, signature victories and leadership during a key period in program history have secured his place among the Bulldogs' most celebrated players.

With the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame induction scheduled for July 2027, Bond will receive another opportunity to be recognized for his contributions to Mississippi athletics.

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