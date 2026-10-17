Would Kamario Taylor Have Saved Mississippi State From LSU’s 31-0 Shutout?

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football desperately needed a spark against LSU on Saturday, but could a healthy Kamario Taylor have made the difference?

The Bulldogs suffered a crushing 31-0 defeat in Baton Rouge, recording their first shutout since 2020. Without Taylor and leading running back Fluff Bothwell, Mississippi State struggled to generate offense against an LSU defense that consistently pressured the quarterback and forced the Bulldogs into difficult situations.

Taylor’s absence undoubtedly hurt. However, even if the breakout quarterback had been healthy enough to play, Mississippi State still would have faced a difficult challenge against the Tigers.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor’s Absence Left Mississippi State Without Its Biggest Weapon

Taylor entered the LSU matchup as one of college football’s breakout stars, recording 1,450 passing yards, 159 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns through five games.

His production helped Mississippi State win its first four games of the season for the first time since 2014. His ability to make plays with his arm and legs gave the Bulldogs an offensive dimension they struggled to replicate against LSU.

Unfortunately, Taylor was still recovering from a foot injury suffered against Missouri on September 26. He played through the injury against Alabama two weeks earlier, but visible discomfort, two interceptions and five sacks highlighted how difficult it was for him to operate at full strength. He eventually left that game in the third quarter.

With Taylor ruled out against LSU, redshirt freshman walk-on Billy Puckett received his first career start. Puckett finished 16-of-26 for 121 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Although Puckett showed composure in challenging circumstances, Mississippi State lacked the explosive playmaking that had made its offense dangerous earlier in the season.

Would a Healthy Taylor Have Changed the Outcome?

There is a reasonable argument that a healthy Taylor could have made the game more competitive.

His passing ability and mobility might have helped Mississippi State handle LSU’s pressure, extend drives and capitalize on scoring opportunities. With Bothwell also unavailable, Taylor's dual-threat ability could have been particularly valuable in keeping the Tigers' defense off balance.

A touchdown or two might have changed the scoreboard and prevented the game from becoming a complete shutout.

However, that does not mean Mississippi State would have won. LSU controlled the game, and the Bulldogs struggled in several critical areas beyond the quarterback position.

Mississippi State managed 291 total yards, including 170 rushing yards, but failed to score. The Bulldogs also went 0-for-5 on fourth down, repeatedly surrendering opportunities to extend drives.

Those struggles suggest the problem was bigger than one missing player.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker Puckett (15) looks for an open receiver during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU’s Defensive Pressure Was the Bigger Problem

The Tigers appeared determined to make Mississippi State uncomfortable in the pocket. Their pressure disrupted the Bulldogs' rhythm and forced the offense into difficult situations.

Puckett faced a difficult introduction to SEC competition, and the experience should not define his future. But the game demonstrated how challenging it can be to replace a proven playmaker against an aggressive defense.

Even with Taylor available, Mississippi State would have needed better protection, smarter decisions on fourth down and more consistent execution to threaten LSU.

The verdict: A healthy Taylor probably would have given Mississippi State a better chance to score and avoid such an embarrassing result. But considering LSU’s defensive performance and the Bulldogs’ broader offensive struggles, it is difficult to argue that his presence alone would have changed the outcome dramatically.

Mississippi State did not just miss its star quarterback. It encountered a defense capable of exposing the team's weaknesses, and that is the bigger lesson the Bulldogs must take from Baton Rouge.

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