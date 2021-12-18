Watch: Bulldogs Players Talk Upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup Against Texas Tech

Mississippi State (7-5) is bowl bound after the conclusion of the regular season, set to face off against a shaky Texas Tech (6-6) team in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee.

It's easy to argue the Bulldogs have the upper hand in this one considering the number of times they showed just how strongly they could click in all three phases of the game this season against some of the best competition in the nation.

Still, the motto is never to play down to any opponent, and that will remain the same going into this game.

Several Mississippi State players met with the media on Friday ahead of the matchup to discuss where the team is now and what they're looking ahead to.

"(Playing in a bowl game) it's huge," quarterback Will Rogers said. "Nobody likes to lose a game, especially when it's the last game of the year. It's really big for us to win this game, gain momentum going into the offseason and then just preach it -- here's what we did, here's what we can do next year."

Watch below to hear everything Rogers, wide receiver Austin Williams, linebacker Jett Johnson and others had to say about the upcoming contest against the Red Raiders: