Mississippi State LB Aaron Brule Headed to Michigan State

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule will continue his college football career at Michigan State, as he announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

The move comes quickly, considering Brule officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2 and took an official visit to MSU on Monday. On the same day, the Spartans hosted UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon and Florida defensive end Khris Bogle.

Michigan State is a solid landing spot for Brule given the amount of success the Spartans have had and the opportunity it presents, as the team finished out the regular season at No. 10 in the CFP rankings with the opportunity to play against Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

The Spartans have had their highs and lows this season, but have struggled on defense at times, especially at the linebacker position, and can use what Brule brings to the table to help bolster the lineup on that side of the ball.

Brule, who was expected to be an NFL Draft pick ahead of the season, has a chance to really get his feet under him and become an explosive player for a team that needs just that.

The linebacker finished out the 2021 season at Mississippi State with 53 total tackles (23 solo) and three sacks. So far in his college career, he's combined for 141 tackles (55 solo), eight sacks and three passes defended.