Watch: Bulldogs S Londyn Craft, LB Jett Johnson, K Brandon Ruiz, Others Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

August 18, 2021
Watch: Mississippi State S Londyn Craft, LB Jett Johnson, K Brandon Ruiz, Others Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

Multiple Mississippi State players met with the media after Tuesday's practice.



The Mississippi State Bulldogs continued to move forward with fall camp Tuesday, and multiple players met with the media after the day's practice had wrapped up.

Those players included kicker Brandon Ruiz, linebacker Jett Johnson, safety Londyn Craft and wide receivers Jamire Calvin and Makai Polk. 

Ruiz was the first player in the presser and fielded questions on a host of topics, including why he decided to return to MSU in 2021 as opposed to delcaring for the draft.

"That was a really hard decision for me," Ruiz said. "After the bowl game, I went home to New Mexico with my parents, and the whole time, I was really expecting to declare... after talking to my parents a lot, I decided to come back for another year. I called coach (Matt) Brock and kind of told him where I was at with things. He gave me two days and I ultimately decided to come back."

Watch below to hear everything Ruiz and the others had to say on Tuesday afternoon (photo/video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):

