Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was a force to be reckoned with over his college career with the Bulldogs before he ultimately declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, he posts the second-highest coverage grade (89.6) by an SEC cornerback since 2020. That puts him behind only Roger McCreary of Auburn (91.2).

Emerson finished out the 2021 season with 49 total tackles (31 solo) with three passes defended -- that follows up the best season of his career in which he recorded 72 total tackles (44 solo) with 11 passes defended.

While he only has one career interception, Emerson brings a host of positive traits to the next level that will be appealing to NFL teams, like his 6'7 1/2" wing span, quick reaction time and ability to reach maximum speed at a fast rate.

Emerson projects as a player who can make an impact in a short period of time for whichever defense he lands with and it's reasonable to expect him to be an early Day 2 pick.

Some of the teams Emerson has been mocked to include the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.