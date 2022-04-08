Mississippi State football concluded another day of spring practice on Thursday afternoon as the Bulldogs prepare for a scrimmage on Saturday, which will be open to the public with the gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

Bulldogs offensive line coach Mason Miller was among those who met with the media this week, fielding questions that ranged from filling in tackle spots, the interior offensive linemen, Charles Cross and what Cross potentially going early in the first round means from a recruiting perspective for Mississippi State.

"I'm happy for the kid," Miller said of Cross. "It's going to be good for him and his family and I couldn't be more excited for him. It just kind of shows kids what we're able to do development-wise... our staff has been able to develop tackles over the past four years."

Watch below to hear everything Miller, running backs coach Jason Washington and linebackers coach Matt Brock had to say about the how each of their groups is coming along, settling in after the shuffling of the coaching staff and more this week: