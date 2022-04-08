Skip to main content

Watch: Mississippi State OL Coach Mason Miller, Assistant Coaches Talk Spring Practice

Offensive line coach Mason Miller and other Mississippi State football assistants met with the media Thursday afternoon.

Mississippi State football concluded another day of spring practice on Thursday afternoon as the Bulldogs prepare for a scrimmage on Saturday, which will be open to the public with the gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

Bulldogs offensive line coach Mason Miller was among those who met with the media this week, fielding questions that ranged from filling in tackle spots, the interior offensive linemen, Charles Cross and what Cross potentially going early in the first round means from a recruiting perspective for Mississippi State.

"I'm happy for the kid," Miller said of Cross. "It's going to be good for him and his family and I couldn't be more excited for him. It just kind of shows kids what we're able to do development-wise... our staff has been able to develop tackles over the past four years."

Watch below to hear everything Miller, running backs coach Jason Washington and linebackers coach Matt Brock had to say about the how each of their groups is coming along, settling in after the shuffling of the coaching staff and more this week:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17509258
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. LSU, Game 1

By Crissy Froyd4 hours ago
USATSI_17157308 (2)
Football

Mississippi State's Mike Leach Returning to the Classroom

By Catherine Authement17 hours ago
USATSI_14155703
Basketball

Three Potential Landing Spots for Former Mississippi State Women's Basketball Guard Myah Taylor

By Elizabeth Keen17 hours ago
USATSI_17827076
Football

3 Things to Know About Mississippi State OT Charles Cross Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Catherine AuthementApr 7, 2022
USATSI_17819196
Basketball

Bulldogs Women's Basketball Guard Anastasia Hayes Returning for Final Season

By Elizabeth KeenApr 6, 2022
USATSI_17815323
Football

Analyst Leaves Mississippi State OT Charles Cross Out of First Round in Mock Draft

By Crissy FroydApr 6, 2022
USATSI_15382027 (1)
Football

Watch: DL Nathan Pickering, CB Emmanuel Forbes Meet With Media (04/05/2022)

By Crissy FroydApr 6, 2022
USATSI_17420667
Football

Watch: Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Talks Role in 2022, Spring Practice

By Crissy FroydApr 6, 2022