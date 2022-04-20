Skip to main content

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Disneyland and Spring Practice

Mike Leach met with the media as the Bulldogs returned to Davis Wade Stadium for another day of spring practice.

Mississippi State football's second scrimmage of the spring this past Saturday ultimately became an indoor practice closed to both the public and the media due to inclement weather.

But te Bulldogs got back to Davis Wade Stadium once more to turn in another scrimmage on Tuesday afternoon and there were plenty of signs of improvement as quarterback Will Rogers completed 14-of-22 passes for 155 yards wih four touchdowns, wide receiver Jaden Walley recorded a pair of touchdowns and defensively, Nathaniel Watson totaled two sacks.

As Head Coach Mike Leach has said on several occasions, though, this team in still a work in progress that can be compared to the likes of "painting Disneyland."

"[What we're looking for is] still elusive, but less elusive than it was," Leach said. "You're always fixing something. It's like painting Disneyland. I read a thing. As a kid I went to Disneyland so I read the brochure all over the place. They start painting one side every night, and they never stop. They just keep rolling. So, whatever you're looking at out there, they're successively painting it. That's kind of like football. Constant state of corrections."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say earlier this week:

USATSI_16295482
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Scores 17 Runs in Dominant Win Over Jackson State

By Elizabeth Keen13 hours ago
USATSI_17987794
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Jackson State

By Crissy Froyd16 hours ago
USATSI_7286110
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Takes on Jackson State

By Crissy FroydApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17421431
Football

Bulldogs Make Top 25 in ESPN FPI Rankings

By Tanner MarlarApr 18, 2022
USATSI_17821841
Basketball

Former Mississippi State Women's Basketball Standout Myah Taylor Commits to Ole Miss

By Elizabeth KeenApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18108020
Baseball

Where Every Team Stands in SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 5

By Elizabeth KeenApr 18, 2022
CHRIS LEMONIS PRESS CONFERENCE 041522
Baseball

Watch: Chris Lemonis, Cade Smith Reflect on Series Against Auburn

By Crissy FroydApr 17, 2022
USATSI_14029409
Basketball

Mississippi State Freshman Forward Alden Applewhite Enters Transfer Portal

By Crissy FroydApr 17, 2022