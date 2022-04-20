Mike Leach met with the media as the Bulldogs returned to Davis Wade Stadium for another day of spring practice.

Mississippi State football's second scrimmage of the spring this past Saturday ultimately became an indoor practice closed to both the public and the media due to inclement weather.

But te Bulldogs got back to Davis Wade Stadium once more to turn in another scrimmage on Tuesday afternoon and there were plenty of signs of improvement as quarterback Will Rogers completed 14-of-22 passes for 155 yards wih four touchdowns, wide receiver Jaden Walley recorded a pair of touchdowns and defensively, Nathaniel Watson totaled two sacks.

As Head Coach Mike Leach has said on several occasions, though, this team in still a work in progress that can be compared to the likes of "painting Disneyland."

"[What we're looking for is] still elusive, but less elusive than it was," Leach said. "You're always fixing something. It's like painting Disneyland. I read a thing. As a kid I went to Disneyland so I read the brochure all over the place. They start painting one side every night, and they never stop. They just keep rolling. So, whatever you're looking at out there, they're successively painting it. That's kind of like football. Constant state of corrections."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say earlier this week: