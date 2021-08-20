Watch: Mike Leach Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/19/2021

Mississippi State football finished up its 12th practice of fall camp on Thursday, now just one day away from Saturday's scrimmage.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with reporters after practice wrapped up, asked about a number of things, including the amount of progress the offensive line has made since the team's last scrimmage.

"I think so. The big thing is we have to put good plays closer together," Leach said. "We make plenty of good plays, we just make them in streaks. We kind of traded blows today. I thought it was pretty even on both sides, nobody got the momentum for too long…a little bit in team. Offensively, we had it for a long time and then defense had it for a long time."

As for what Leach is looking to accomplish from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage, the answer is simple.

"Just improvement. Steady improvement," Leach said. "Then was we go into Mock Game Week, where all the periods are the same as game week, then we have to make some decisions. We’d like to be in a good position to do that. Have a good crisp, well-executed scrimmage."

Leach also described what, to him, constitutes a successful scrimmage.

"Competitive at every level," Leach said. "Execution on both sides of the ball, which pretty much means both sides are pissed, because they would have liked more plays…would have like to be more explosive…more success on their side of the ball. Competitive, dynamic consistent play, that isn’t streaky or in spurts."

MSU kicks off the season against LA Tech on Sept. 4 in Davis Wade Stadium.

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say after practice: