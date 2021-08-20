August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Watch: Mike Leach Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/19/2021

Leach met with the media Thursday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State football finished up its 12th practice of fall camp on Thursday, now just one day away from Saturday's scrimmage.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with reporters after practice wrapped up, asked about a number of things, including the amount of progress the offensive line has made since the team's last scrimmage.

"I think so. The big thing is we have to put good plays closer together," Leach said. "We make plenty of good plays, we just make them in streaks. We kind of traded blows today. I thought it was pretty even on both sides, nobody got the momentum for too long…a little bit in team. Offensively, we had it for a long time and then defense had it for a long time."

As for what Leach is looking to accomplish from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage, the answer is simple.

"Just improvement. Steady improvement," Leach said. "Then was we go into Mock Game Week, where all the periods are the same as game week, then we have to make some decisions. We’d like to be in a good position to do that. Have a good crisp, well-executed scrimmage."

Leach also described what, to him, constitutes a successful scrimmage.

"Competitive at every level," Leach said. "Execution on both sides of the ball, which pretty much means both sides are pissed, because they would have liked more plays…would have like to be more explosive…more success on their side of the ball. Competitive, dynamic consistent play, that isn’t streaky or in spurts."

MSU kicks off the season against LA Tech on Sept. 4 in Davis Wade Stadium.

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say after practice:

Mike Leach msstate
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/19/2021

USATSI_15385165
Football

LB Jett Johnson a 'Swiss Army Knife' for Mississippi State Heading Into 2021 Season

USATSI_15018866 (1)
Football

Former Bulldogs QB Cut By Los Angeles Chargers

USATSI_15382312
Football

Bulldogs DE Jordan Davis Reportedly Tears ACL

BROCK_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081721_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Matt Brock Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

PLAYERS1_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081721_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs S Londyn Craft, LB Jett Johnson, K Brandon Ruiz, Others Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

SPURRIER_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_081721_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Outside WRs Coach Steve Spurrier Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

20210806_FB_TrainingCampPractice_Rogers_AP_4098
Football

Watch: Bulldogs QBs Will Rogers, Chance Lovertich Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/16/2021