Watch: Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/25/2021

Just 10 days away from Mississippi State's season opener against LA Tech on Sept. 4, we have a pretty clear idea of who the winner of the team's quarterback competition will be.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach said on Wednesday that if the season started today, sophomore Will Rogers would be the team's starting quarterback.

"If we were to play today, it would be Will (Rogers)," Leach said. "Consistency I would say would be the biggest thing. I think, as far as just throwing the ball, they all do a pretty good job of that. Then, they have various other physical attributes... he's a very committed guy as far as watching film and has thrown more with these guys than anybody else."

Rogers' primary competition has been South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich, who was hardly on anyone's radar until recently.

In regards to the team as a whole, Leach continues to reiterate that the Bulldogs are a "work in progress."

"I thought that we had some good work today," Leach said. "I thought we squandered too many plays on both sides because guys gave in to the fatigue. That's why this is mock week, so that we work through problems like that."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say on Wednesday after practice (photo/video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):