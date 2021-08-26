August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Watch: Mike Leach Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/25/2021

Mike Leach met with the media Wednesday evening.
Author:
Publish date:

Just 10 days away from Mississippi State's season opener against LA Tech on Sept. 4, we have a pretty clear idea of who the winner of the team's quarterback competition will be.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach said on Wednesday that if the season started today, sophomore Will Rogers would be the team's starting quarterback.

"If we were to play today, it would be Will (Rogers)," Leach said. "Consistency I would say would be the biggest thing. I think, as far as just throwing the ball, they all do a pretty good job of that. Then, they have various other physical attributes... he's a very committed guy as far as watching film and has thrown more with these guys than anybody else."

Rogers' primary competition has been South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich, who was hardly on anyone's radar until recently.

In regards to the team as a whole, Leach continues to reiterate that the Bulldogs are a "work in progress."

"I thought that we had some good work today," Leach said. "I thought we squandered too many plays on both sides because guys gave in to the fatigue. That's why this is mock week, so that we work through problems like that."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say on Wednesday after practice (photo/video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):

001_LEACH_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_082521_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/25/2021

Photo credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Football

Mike Leach: Will Rogers Would Be Bulldogs' Starting QB if Season Started Today

WASHINGTON_POST_PRAX_PRESSER_082421_XOS
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Associate Head Coach/Nickelbacks Coach Tony Hughes, Safeties Coach Jason Washington Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/24/2021

Photo credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Football

Watch: Bulldogs RBs Coach Eric Mele, Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/24/2021

USATSI_13549080 (1)
Football

Projected First-Round OL Charles Cross Named Preseason Second-Team All-SEC, Others Snubbed

USATSI_15366905
Football

Bulldogs in the NFL: Will Johnathan Abram Have a Bounceback Season in 2021?

USATSI_15055588
Football

Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott Might Not Be 100% All Season

USATSI_15381988
Football

Improved Ground Game Could Boost Bulldogs' Air Raid Success in 2021