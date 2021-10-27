State to Sundays: Top Bulldogs Performers in NFL Week 7

With Dak Prescott on a bye this week, some old and new faces make an appearance on our list this week.

Just as they seem to do each and every week, several former Bulldog players showed out in NFL action during this past slate of games.

These three, though, were at the top of their class in Week 7, and as teams prepare for the final playoff push, most of them will be instrumental in the seeding of their respective teams.

A familiar face on our top three performers, Dak Prescott, was on bye this week, making room for some Bulldog alumni to join our list.

DE Denico Autry

The wily veteran of the Tennessee Titans front line showed out in week seven, totalling two sacks and a solo tackle in the Titans’ 27-3 throttling of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The surprising part of this stat is that Autry managed these numbers while only playing 44% of defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Titans’ record now sits at 5-2, with a firm two-game lead over the rest of the AFC South. As the playoff push approaches, Tennessee will undoubtedly be looking for an even bigger cushion as they take on the division rival Indianapolis Colts on Halloween at the noon slot.

S Johnathan Abram

Abram was part of a Bulldog showdown this week, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders faced off Sunday. Notable Bulldog players on the two teams consist of K.J. Wright, Fletcher Cox, and Darius Slay, who we’ll get to in a moment.

Among these names, however, Abram shined the brightest. The young safety totaled four solo tackles and two assisted for a total of 6, one pass deflection, and a fumble recovery.

Abram has been known his whole career for flying to the ball, and he did just that on Sunday. His efforts were a huge factor in the game, as the Raiders avoided a Philadelphia comeback via a score of 33-22.

Despite a head coaching change earlier this year, the Raiders also sit at 5-2 on the season, putting them atop the AFC West as well. Their lead, however, is a narrow one, as the second-place Chargers are at 4-2 heading into Week 8.

The Raiders have a chance to clinch a home playoff berth -- and the efforts of Abram, if he can stay healthy, are going to be a huge factor in that aspect.

CB Darius Slay

Despite his team winding up with the short end of the stick on Sunday, veteran corner Darius Slay put up another impressive defensive performance.

Slay tallied up five total tackles in the game Sunday, and although that may not seem like a big number, Slay was sixth on the team in total tackles on the game from the corner slot.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn’t take it easy on the Eagles, either, completing 31/34 passes for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, earning him a quarterback rating of 113.6. The Eagles have had some serious offensive struggles this year, which has played into their relatively poor 2-5 record. It is unlikely that they right the ship before the year ends, but stranger things have happened.

All in all, it was a solid week for the “State to Sundays” crew, with some young and old faces making their presence known on the defensive side of the ball. Dak Prescott will more than likely make his return to the list next week, as the Cowboys take on the Vikings next week while the quarterback continues his MVP-level 2021 campaign.