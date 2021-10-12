State to Sundays: Three Former Mississippi State Bulldogs Who Showed Out in Week 5

The fifth week of the NFL season sure was a wild one, but one constant was that these former Bulldog players played a key part in their teams’ victories.

The fifth week of an NFL season that's still young offered everything from upsets and missed extra points all the way to nail biters and blowouts. Throughout all of it, though, there were a few Bulldogs who really showed out for their respected teams this past weekend.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott continued to play at an MVP-worthy level, while other players who once wore the Maroon and White also made a statement.

Dak Prescott

As always, it's impossible to not talk about Prescott when it comes to players having success at the next level. Exactly one year to the day of his gruesome leg injury, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys torched the New York Giants 44-20. Prescott completed 22-of-32 passing attempts for 302 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It's hard to see anyone is complaining about that ratio. So far this season, Prescott has completed 122-of-165 passes for 1,368 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Darius “Big Play” Slay

Slay's latest performance is one that can't be ignored. The Philadelphia Eagles managed to secure a close one against a Carolina Panthers team that, so far this season, has a history of not being able to close out games. A big part of the birds being able to pull this game out was Slay. He totaled two picks on the day and added three tackles for good measure. The Eagles came out with a 21-18 victory by the time the clock hit zeroes in the fourth quarter.

Jeffery Simmons

Simmons had a very productive weekend for his Tennessee Titans. The big man up front tallied up three solo tackles on the day and a pass deflection, all while eating up blockers like it was breakfast for four quarters, per usual. His play helped elevate the Titans to a big 37-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Simmons is on track to really turn heads this year, and a pro bowl bid is not out of the question by any means.

It’s no secret that Mississippi State produces NFL talent, and whenever that talent shows on the field, whether it be on Sundays or Saturdays, we here at Cowbell Corner will let you know about it.