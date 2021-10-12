State to Sundays: Three Former Mississippi State Bulldogs Who Showed Out in Week 5

    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    State to Sundays: Three Former Bulldogs Who Showed Out in Week 5

    The fifth week of the NFL season sure was a wild one, but one constant was that these former Bulldog players played a key part in their teams’ victories.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The fifth week of an NFL season that's still young offered everything from upsets and missed extra points all the way to nail biters and blowouts. Throughout all of it, though, there were a few Bulldogs who really showed out for their respected teams this past weekend.

    Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott continued to play at an MVP-worthy level, while other players who once wore the Maroon and White also made a statement.

    Dak Prescott

    USATSI_16931696

    As always, it's impossible to not talk about Prescott when it comes to players having success at the next level. Exactly one year to the day of his gruesome leg injury, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys torched the New York Giants 44-20. Prescott completed 22-of-32 passing attempts for 302 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It's hard to see anyone is complaining about that ratio. So far this season, Prescott has completed 122-of-165 passes for 1,368 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

    Darius “Big Play” Slay

    USATSI_16930448

    Slay's latest performance is one that can't be ignored. The Philadelphia Eagles managed to secure a close one against a Carolina Panthers team that, so far this season, has a history of not being able to close out games. A big part of the birds being able to pull this game out was Slay. He totaled two picks on the day and added three tackles for good measure. The Eagles came out with a 21-18 victory by the time the clock hit zeroes in the fourth quarter.

    Jeffery Simmons

    USATSI_16930484

    Simmons had a very productive weekend for his Tennessee Titans. The big man up front tallied up three solo tackles on the day and a pass deflection, all while eating up blockers like it was breakfast for four quarters, per usual. His play helped elevate the Titans to a big 37-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Simmons is on track to really turn heads this year, and a pro bowl bid is not out of the question by any means.

    It’s no secret that Mississippi State produces NFL talent, and whenever that talent shows on the field, whether it be on Sundays or Saturdays, we here at Cowbell Corner will let you know about it. 

    USATSI_16930484
    Football

    State to Sundays: Three Former Mississippi State Bulldogs Who Showed Out in Week 5

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16346789
    Baseball

    Bulldogs Baseball Adds New Pitcher Commitment

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16881531
    Football

    Mississippi State HC Mike Leach Discuss Upcoming Matchup Against Alabama

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_9025526
    Football

    Mississippi State Football Mount Rushmore: Who Are the All-Time Greats?

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_15174552 (2)
    Football

    Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_15381982 (1)
    Football

    2022 NFL Draft Profile: Looking Into Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

    Oct 9, 2021
    USATSI_11926869
    Football

    Nick Fitzgerald: Where He Started and Where He Is Now

    Oct 9, 2021
    USATSI_13724802
    Football

    Ranking Mississippi State's Top 10 SEC Wins Since The Introduction Of The College Football Playoff

    Oct 8, 2021