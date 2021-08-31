Only Three Other Schools Have More Players in the 2021 NFL Top 100 Than Mississippi State Does

If you've kept up with Mississippi State at all, you've probably heard the phrase "State to Sundays."

And it's one you hear pretty commonly considering not only the amount of talent the Bulldogs have sent on to the next level, but also the amount of success those players have in the NFL.

This year, the Bulldogs saw four players named to the NFL Top 100 list. Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (No. 78), free agent linebacker KJ Wright (No. 67), Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (No. 63) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (No. 34).

Iowa tied them at that number, also with four players on the list, while only Ohio State (6), LSU (6) and Alabama (7) had more than the two programs.

Seven former MSU players have made the list since it first came out in 2011, with the first player from the school selected to it back in 2016.

These players include Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith.

Prescott in particular is definitely a player we should expect to see back on the list some time in the near future given the optimism and projections surrounding him this season. It's hard to see a scenario in which he would have still missed this year's edition of the rankings if it weren't for the compound fracture and dislocated ankle he suffered early last season.