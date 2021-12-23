Three Former Mississippi State Players Named to Pro Bowl Rosters

The NFL released their 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday evening, and three former Mississippi State football stars made the cut.

Cornerback Darius Slay and special teams player JT Gray will be teammates on the NFC team, while interior defensive linebacker Chris Jones will represent the AFC. Gray and Jones have both been tabbed as starters for the game.

Slay is the most experienced of the three Bulldogs playing in the Pro Bowl-- he was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. This season, he has been a force to be reckoned with for the Philadelphia Eagles. Slay has started all 14 games that his team has played so far this season and has accounted for 48 tackles, four tackles-for-losses and nine passes defended. He has also added three defensive touchdowns-- one due to an interception and the other two coming from fumble recoveries. Slay previously made the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Pro Bowls.

Defensive back Gray of the New Orleans Saints will have a starting role in the Pro Bowl as a special teams member. He has one of the most inspiring stories of anybody participating in the game: he was not drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft and instead signed as a free agent with the Saints. Now, Gray has earned recognition among the best in the league. As a special teams defensive player, Gray has totaled 17 tackles-- 14 of which were solo tackles, an NFL-best. This is his first Pro Bowl selection and serves as proof that hard work and determination do pay off.

Last but not least, Jones will be the lone Bulldog starting on the AFC Team. He was a second-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and has participated in every Pro Bowl since 2019. Jones has helped his Kansas City Chiefs tremendously on defense by adding 20 total tackles, 29 quarterback pressures and seven sacks. He posted 3.5 of those sacks in only one game: against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 21. Jones has shown improvement as he has become more experienced, and his best days are still in front of him.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will take place on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.