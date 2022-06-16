Skip to main content

State to Sundays: List of Every Former Mississippi State Talent Currently in the NFL

Former Mississippi State football players continue to make their marks in the NFL.

Mississippi State continues to be one of the top programs in the country when it comes to sending talent to the NFL, as reflected by the fact that MSU currently leads all SEC schools in starts per player over the past five years.

In 2022, there are a number of Bulldogs looking to make a statement in their first year in the NFL. 

In April's draft, former MSU offensive tackle Charles Cross was selected with the No. 9 pick in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks, making Cross the 15th Bulldog to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. 

The Cleveland Browns also selected explosive defensive back Martin Emerson with the No. 68 pick. Wideout Makai Polk went undrafted, but eventually signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

All three former Bulldogs were impact players during their time in the maroon and white, and hope to carry their success to Sundays. 

Here's a list of every MSU football talent currently in the NFL:

1. S Johnathan Abram (Las Vegas Raiders)

2. DE Denico Autry (Tennessee Titans)

3. G Deion Calhoun (Washington Commanders)

4. P Logan Cooke (Jacksonville Jaguars)

5. DT Fletcher Cox (Philadelphia Eagles)

6. T Charles Cross (Seattle Seahawks)

7. CB Cameron Dantzler (Minnesota Vikings)

8. CB Martin Emerson (Cleveland Browns)

9. LB Willie Gay Jr. (Kansas City Chiefs)

10. SS J.T. Gray (New Orleans Saints)

11. DE Gerri Green (Las Vegas Raiders)

12. RB Kylin Hill (Green Bay Packers)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

13. G Gabe Jackson (Seattle Seahawks)

14. G Elgton Jenkins (Green Bay Packers)

15. DT Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)

16. LB Benardrick McKinney (New York Giants)

17. LB Pernell McPhee (Baltimore Ravens)

18. T Tyre Phillips (Baltimore Ravens)

19. WR Makai Polk (Baltimore Ravens)

20. QB Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

21. FS Will Redmond (Indianapolis Colts)

22. DT Chauncey Rivers (Green Bay Packers)

23. DT Jeffrey Simmons (Tennessee Titans)

24. CB Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles)

25. LB Preston Smith (Green Bay Packers)

26. DE Marquiss Spencer (Denver Broncos)

27. DE Montez Sweat (Washington Commanders)

28. P Corliss Waitman (Denver Broncos)

29. C Darryl Williams (Kansas City Chiefs)

30. LB K.J. Wright (Las Vegas Raiders)

USATSI_12897844
Baseball

Duo of Diamond Dawgs Named to ABCA/Rawlings First Team South All-Region

By Elizabeth Keen16 hours ago
USATSI_16287320
Baseball

2022 MLB Draft: 10 Mississippi State Baseball Players to Watch

By Jillian Murphy23 hours ago
USATSI_12931054
Baseball

Rivalry Respect: Former Mississippi State Baseball Star Praises Tim Elko, Ole Miss Ahead of Omaha Appearance

By Elizabeth KeenJun 14, 2022
USATSI_16346689
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball "Banner Year" Documentary Set to Premiere Tuesday on SEC Network

By Elizabeth KeenJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17284113
Football

Mississippi State Football: Class of 2023 Features Four Exciting Early Commitments

By Elizabeth KeenJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18281450
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Gains Ball State RHP Transfer

By Crissy FroydJun 12, 2022
USATSI_17477333
Football

How Will Dak Prescott Show Up For The Cowboys in 2022?

By Jillian MurphyJun 11, 2022
USATSI_17157298
Football

Top 10 Moments From The 2021 Mississippi State Football Season

By Dylan FlippoJun 11, 2022