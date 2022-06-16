Former Mississippi State football players continue to make their marks in the NFL.

Mississippi State continues to be one of the top programs in the country when it comes to sending talent to the NFL, as reflected by the fact that MSU currently leads all SEC schools in starts per player over the past five years.

In 2022, there are a number of Bulldogs looking to make a statement in their first year in the NFL.

In April's draft, former MSU offensive tackle Charles Cross was selected with the No. 9 pick in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks, making Cross the 15th Bulldog to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns also selected explosive defensive back Martin Emerson with the No. 68 pick. Wideout Makai Polk went undrafted, but eventually signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

All three former Bulldogs were impact players during their time in the maroon and white, and hope to carry their success to Sundays.

Here's a list of every MSU football talent currently in the NFL:

1. S Johnathan Abram (Las Vegas Raiders)

2. DE Denico Autry (Tennessee Titans)

3. G Deion Calhoun (Washington Commanders)

4. P Logan Cooke (Jacksonville Jaguars)

5. DT Fletcher Cox (Philadelphia Eagles)

6. T Charles Cross (Seattle Seahawks)

7. CB Cameron Dantzler (Minnesota Vikings)

8. CB Martin Emerson (Cleveland Browns)

9. LB Willie Gay Jr. (Kansas City Chiefs)

10. SS J.T. Gray (New Orleans Saints)

11. DE Gerri Green (Las Vegas Raiders)

12. RB Kylin Hill (Green Bay Packers)

13. G Gabe Jackson (Seattle Seahawks)

14. G Elgton Jenkins (Green Bay Packers)

15. DT Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)

16. LB Benardrick McKinney (New York Giants)

17. LB Pernell McPhee (Baltimore Ravens)

18. T Tyre Phillips (Baltimore Ravens)

19. WR Makai Polk (Baltimore Ravens)

20. QB Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

21. FS Will Redmond (Indianapolis Colts)

22. DT Chauncey Rivers (Green Bay Packers)

23. DT Jeffrey Simmons (Tennessee Titans)

24. CB Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles)

25. LB Preston Smith (Green Bay Packers)

26. DE Marquiss Spencer (Denver Broncos)

27. DE Montez Sweat (Washington Commanders)

28. P Corliss Waitman (Denver Broncos)

29. C Darryl Williams (Kansas City Chiefs)

30. LB K.J. Wright (Las Vegas Raiders)