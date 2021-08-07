Mississippi State OL Coach Mason Miller Meets With Media After Practice, 08/07/2021

Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Mississippi State OL Coach Mason Miller Post-Practice Presser, 08/07/2021

Bulldogs offensive line coach Mason Miller met with the media after Saturday's practice.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State finished up with its second practice of fall camp on Saturday afternoon.

Offensive line coach Mason Miller met with the media to discuss the progress within the unit and what he's seen out of his players.

"I think last year... I obviously needed to coach better, we needed to play better, we needed to get better as a unit," he said. "But what I've seen, is more of a willingness to understand what we're doing and buying into how we're doing stuff. I think the buy-in has been great."

Watch below for more from Miller on the team post-practice:

