Mississippi State OL Charles Cross Adds to Long List of Accolades

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross was named to the ESPN Postseason All-America Team, which recognizes the best college football players in the nation, on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt sophomore has had the difficult job of constantly protecting quarterback Will Rogers as the left tackle on Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. However, he has made it look fairly simple. Cross started all 12 games for the Bulldogs this season and gave up only five quarterback pressures and one sack on a whopping 682 pass blocks-- the second most in the entire FBS.

This accolade is one of the biggest that Cross has received during his career, but it is certainly not the first. He was awarded the Kent Hull Trophy-- given to the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi-- on Nov. 22 and picked up two weekly SEC honors for being the top offensive lineman of the week after his performances against NC State and Vanderbilt earlier in the season. Cross was also named as a First-Team All-SEC offensive lineman by three different groups-- the SEC coaches, the Associated Press, and Pro Football Focus.

Cross will now look to the future -- which will be a bright one for him. The lineman is widely projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Football analyst Todd McShay ranks Cross as the No. 2 offensive tackle with draft eligibility and the No. 9 prospect overall. He will join the many other Bulldogs who have already found their home on a professional team and begin to create his own destiny.