Projected First-Round OL Charles Cross Named Preseason Second-Team All-SEC, Others Snubbed

Charles Cross Named Preseason Second-Team All-SEC
Just one Mississippi State player appeared across three teams when the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC honors were announced Tuesday.
Offensive lineman Charles Cross, who is currently projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was named to the second team. That's a bit odd for a player, who, once again, is expected to be among the first 32 players off the board come April.
Reasonably, you'd think a player like that would be named to the first team. Former Bulldog Erroll Thompson certainly agrees.
Cross started 10 games at left tackle last season, also earning Freshman All-SEC honors.
He was ranked fourth in the nation in pass blocking snaps (528) in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus and his 720 total snaps were 630 more than any other freshman offensive lineman in the conference.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder, was also named one of ESPN’s top 100 players (No. 52 overall) for 2021 on Monday.
Here's a complete list of players who made the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team. Among the most notable snubs for Mississippi State are cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes and Martin Emerson Jr., along with linebacker Aaron Brule.
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
QB
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
WR
John Metchie III, Alabama
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Evan Neal, Alabama
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Cade Mays, Tennessee
C
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Zachary Carter, Florida
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB
Christian Harris, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Josh Jobe, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
QB
JT Daniels, Georgia
RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Zamir White, Georgia
WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
George Pickens, Georgia
TE
Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL
Ed Ingram, LSU
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C
Nick Brahms, Auburn
AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Ali Gaye, LSU
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
LB
Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
Zakoby McClain, Auburn
Ventrell Miller, Florida
DB
Elias Ricks, LSU
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Smoke Monday, Auburn
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Anders Carlson, Auburn
P
Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*
Mac Brown, Ole Miss*
RS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
QB
Bo Nix, Auburn*
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
RB
Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*
WR
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Jacob Copeland, Florida*
Jermaine Burton, Georgia*
TE
Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL
Austin Deculus, LSU
Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*
Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
Ty Clary, Arkansas*
C
Michael Maietti, Missouri
AP
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL
LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Travon Walker, Georgia
Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
LB
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M*
Lewis Cine, Georgia*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Will Reichard, Alabama
P
Grant McKinniss, Missouri
RS
Kearis Jackson, Georgia