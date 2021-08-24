Projected First-Round OL Charles Cross Named Preseason Second-Team All-SEC, Others Snubbed

Just one Mississippi State player appeared across three teams when the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC honors were announced Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Charles Cross, who is currently projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was named to the second team. That's a bit odd for a player, who, once again, is expected to be among the first 32 players off the board come April.

Reasonably, you'd think a player like that would be named to the first team. Former Bulldog Erroll Thompson certainly agrees.

Cross started 10 games at left tackle last season, also earning Freshman All-SEC honors.

He was ranked fourth in the nation in pass blocking snaps (528) in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus and his 720 total snaps were 630 more than any other freshman offensive lineman in the conference.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder, was also named one of ESPN’s top 100 players (No. 52 overall) for 2021 on Monday.

Here's a complete list of players who made the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team. Among the most notable snubs for Mississippi State are cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes and Martin Emerson Jr., along with linebacker Aaron Brule.

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

WR

John Metchie III, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Evan Neal, Alabama

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Cade Mays, Tennessee

C

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Zachary Carter, Florida

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB

Christian Harris, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Josh Jobe, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

JT Daniels, Georgia

RB

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Zamir White, Georgia

WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

George Pickens, Georgia

TE

Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL

Ed Ingram, LSU

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C

Nick Brahms, Auburn

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Ali Gaye, LSU

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

LB

Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Ventrell Miller, Florida

DB

Elias Ricks, LSU

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Smoke Monday, Auburn

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Anders Carlson, Auburn

P

Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*

Mac Brown, Ole Miss*

RS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn*

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

RB

Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*

WR

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Jacob Copeland, Florida*

Jermaine Burton, Georgia*

TE

Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL

Austin Deculus, LSU

Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Ty Clary, Arkansas*

C

Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Travon Walker, Georgia

Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

LB

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M*

Lewis Cine, Georgia*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Grant McKinniss, Missouri

RS

Kearis Jackson, Georgia