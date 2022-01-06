Mississippi State OL Becomes Latest Bulldog to Transfer

Mississippi State offensive lineman Calvin McMillian announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.

The redshirt freshman from Houston High School did not see playing time on the field this season and was never listed on the depth chart. As an offensive lineman, McMillian saw plenty of competition from his teammates, who were much older and more experienced. He likely made his decision to leave with more playing time in mind.

Coming out of high school, McMillian was one of the top recruits in the state of Mississippi. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound force was one of the most talented players for the Houston Hilltoppers football team and received plenty of attention from major colleges. He was ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and was also tabbed the No. 34 player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 101 offensive tackle in the nation. Aside from Mississippi State, McMillian also received offers from UAB, Southern Miss, Indiana and Tennessee.

Since the end of the regular season, a handful of Bulldogs have chosen to move on from the program. The first domino to fall was star linebacker Aaron Brule, who will be taking his talents to Michigan State next season. Defensive back Janari Dean, defensive tackle Armondous Cooley and defensive end Aaron Odom were the next three to enter the portal. Dean and Cooley have both chosen to enroll at Southern Miss, but Odom has not found a transfer destination quite yet.

Now that McMillian has decided to leave, his future is up in the air. If he chooses to stay in his home state, then attending Southern Miss will be his best bet-- after all, he will be joining some other Bulldogs transfers. However, McMillian's statement about entering the transfer portal makes it sound like he might be looking to leave Mississippi behind. Wherever he ends up, McMillian will be a force to be reckoned with on the football field and will bring his future program success for years to come.