Bulldogs Coaches Discuss Win Over NC State, Matchup Against Memphis

September 16, 2021
Watch: Mississippi State Coaches Talk Win Over NC State, Matchup Against Memphis

Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. met with the media Wednesday.
Mississippi State football (2-0) plays its first road game of the season as the Bulldogs prepare to take on the Memphis Tigers (2-0) in Liberty Bowl Stadium on Saturday.

MSU seems to have the right mentality going into the game and looked much better on all cylinders in its most recent win -- a 24-10 victory over NC State last weekend. The Bulldogs put on a much more consistent performance and snagged the momentum from the beginning -- and they'll look for that type of momentum to roll over into the next contest of the season.

"Good and bad," Spurrier said of the play from his group over the first two games. "We made some really good plays last week, obviously the touchdown Malik (Heath) had was pretty impressive and Makai Polk (on the fourth down) was really, really a big play... making progress, getting better, got a long way to go. (We've got some guys with some talent."

Watch below to hear everything Arnett and Spurrier had to say ahead of the upcoming game:

