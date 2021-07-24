Doubted Again: Mississippi State Picked to Finish Last in SEC West

The Bulldogs were picked last in the SEC West media poll.

Mississippi State was picked to finish last in the SEC West in the Southeastern Conference media poll, announced on Friday.

Arkansas finished ahead of the Bulldogs, as the Razorbacks received 241 voting points on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale. State received 217 voting points. Auburn finished ahead of Arkansas at No. 5 with 440 points.

Alabama unsurprisingly took the top spot in a landslide, with 130 of the 134 first-place votes. Texas A&M, LSU and Ole Miss finished behind the Crimson Tide in that order, each earning one first-place vote.

With the SEC East, Georgia was chosen to win the division with 124 first-place votes, while Florida received (seven first-place votes) and Kentucky (two first-place votes) finished directly behind.

Missouri and Tennessee followed, with South Carolina (one first-place vote) and Vanderbilt bringing up the rear.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC title game with 84 votes, with 45 media members voting for Georgia.

Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M also received one vote to win the big game.

Bulldogs fans are no strangers to their team being doubted ahead of the season, but at the end of the day, projections are just that.

It will be interesting to see how much these standings actually align with reality by the end of the 2021 season.