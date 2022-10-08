Mississippi State Football: Previewing Saturday's Matchup Against Arkansas

No. 23 Mississippi State hosts Arkansas this Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

The Bulldogs are coming off of an exciting 42-24 win over Texas A&M. The team's defense put on a show, forcing four turnovers -- three of which were in the red zone. MSU has forced a turnover in every game so far this season, ranking second in the SEC and No. 22 nationally in takeaways.

Mississippi State head coach explained that the team's victory came from each of the units working together.

"I did think we were more consistent," head coach Mike Leach said in a press conference. "We weren’t the whole time. When we did have adversity on offense, defense picked us up. When something went wrong on defense, offense picked us up. I thought special teams figured in as well. That’s what you want, complementary football where all phases are upholding their end."

Now, Mississippi State must turn its attention to Arkansas. A key player for the Bulldogs going into this weekend is cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. He recorded his fourth career pick-six and blocked a field goal against the Aggies. The junior currently leads the SEC with three interceptions and is ranked second with seven passes defended.

If the defense continues to stand strong, then Arkansas could be in trouble trying to move the ball down the field, especially with a key piece of its offense potentially missing. Razorbacks signal-caller KJ Jefferson is day-to-day with a head injury but is not in the concussion protocol. His status for the game is uncertain. In the Razorbacks' loss to No. 1 Alabama last weekend, Jefferson went 13-of-24 passing for 155 yards with one touchdown.

If the Bulldogs win, they will open up the season with a 5-1 overall record for the first time since 1998. The team could also become a serious force in the SEC West with a victory and momentum on its side. Even with those big possibilities, Leach explained that the team can't look too far ahead.

"The biggest thing is just focus in on practice and improve," Leach said. "That’s all we really have control over. If we do that, it gives us an opportunity to play our best."

Kickoff for this weekend's matchup is set for 11 a.m. CT and will air on SEC Network. Prior to the game, SEC Nation will air in the Junction starting at 9 a.m. CT.