Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

October 4, 2021
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Rogers receives high honors for a solid performance in College Station.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers appeared to turn the corner this past weekend as the Bulldogs recorded a 26-22 road win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field -- and he's receiving plenty of recognition for it.

The sophomore signal-caller has been named the SEC Offensive Players of the Week as well as a Manning Award Star of the Week for his standout performance.

Rogers completed 46-of-59 passes (78%) for 408 yards with three touchdowns without an interception on the win in College Station. Headed into an open date before his team faces the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide, Rogers has completed 75.7% of his passes for 1,862 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.

In 2021, Rogers is currently the only SEC quarterback to have posted a 400-yard, three-touchdown performance (which he actually has two of).

It will be interesting to see how Rogers continues to progress as he and the Bulldogs take on a remaining schedule that includes Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee State and Ole Miss.

